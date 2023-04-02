 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ fools’ gold

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Premature speculations, reactions to Saturday’s loss, new places for old faces.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

If the Cubs have to lose, they need to learn to wear it well. There are calmer seas ahead. But smiling faces sometimes...

After two games, the Cubs are 1-1. Even keel, the Good Ship Cub sails on. The sample sizes are too small to mean anything at all. I’m just going to watch the team play for a while before jumping to any conclusions. Al covered the game and results, so we need not go over any of that here, except that I’m not sure that Mastrobuoni catches that ball even if he lays out. A better read would have helped — he wasn’t full speed at the ball right away.

That said, the problem was lack of offense, not bad defense. And against Brandon Woodruff, you have to capitalize on every opportunity. The Cubs didn’t, with a(n) (Pittsburgh-area native) Ian Happ solo homer the only score outside of 670 on your AM dial. (It almost held up — but everyone knows you generally need more than one run to win. I bet John knows what the average margin of victory in MLB is...)

One writer says Marcus Stroman is the Cubs’ ace. See if you buy his case. A familiar face mulls the Cubs’ playoff chances.

Let’s hope for a meatloaf dinner today. Optimism still permeates the zeitgeist, but a loss or two to the Brewers could possibility curdle the milk of human kindness that’s currently flowing. As always, we await developments.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

  • Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Eric Hosmer is on a short leash. “Hosmer is going to have to play himself out of a job, but at least there are indications that the team isn’t just going to keep him around no matter what.”
  • Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs prospect Matt Mervis continues to prove himself. “If Mervis is getting to the point where he is only hindering the Cubs by not being on the main roster, a move will have to be made fairly early in the year if you’re the Jed Hoyer.”
  • Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): The Cubs’ long-term plan for Christopher Morel. “At Iowa, Morel will be getting regular at-bats — he started the I-Cubs’ Opening Day on Friday night — and can play all over the diamond. The consistent plate appearances will be crucial for his development.”

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...