Cub Tracks’ fools’ gold

If the Cubs have to lose, they need to learn to wear it well. There are calmer seas ahead. But smiling faces sometimes...

After two games, the Cubs are 1-1. Even keel, the Good Ship Cub sails on. The sample sizes are too small to mean anything at all. I’m just going to watch the team play for a while before jumping to any conclusions. Al covered the game and results, so we need not go over any of that here, except that I’m not sure that Mastrobuoni catches that ball even if he lays out. A better read would have helped — he wasn’t full speed at the ball right away.

That said, the problem was lack of offense, not bad defense. And against Brandon Woodruff, you have to capitalize on every opportunity. The Cubs didn’t, with a(n) (Pittsburgh-area native) Ian Happ solo homer the only score outside of 670 on your AM dial. (It almost held up — but everyone knows you generally need more than one run to win. I bet John knows what the average margin of victory in MLB is...)

One writer says Marcus Stroman is the Cubs’ ace. See if you buy his case. A familiar face mulls the Cubs’ playoff chances.

Let’s hope for a meatloaf dinner today. Optimism still permeates the zeitgeist, but a loss or two to the Brewers could possibility curdle the milk of human kindness that’s currently flowing. As always, we await developments.

Watched @jordan_wicks99 yesterday in a tune-up start. 3.1 IP, 6 K's, 1 BB, 0 H, 0 R. He was pounding the zone and hitting 93 mph. Looked dominant with lots of swing and miss strikes! Could be a big year for Jordan! #Cubs #CubsProspects #ST2023 pic.twitter.com/tSLuuGSvUI — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) April 1, 2023

Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Dansby Swanson breaks newbie hitting record held since 1920. “Swanson has six hits in his first two games with his new team, the most by a newcomer shortstop in his first two games with a new club since 1920...”

Josh Wilson (FanSided*): It took less than 2 games for Dansby Swanson signing to start paying off for Cubs. “The shortstop is doing everything the Chicago Cubs hoped he would do in the first few games of the year.”

Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Eric Hosmer is on a short leash. “Hosmer is going to have to play himself out of a job, but at least there are indications that the team isn’t just going to keep him around no matter what.”

Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs prospect Matt Mervis continues to prove himself. “If Mervis is getting to the point where he is only hindering the Cubs by not being on the main roster, a move will have to be made fairly early in the year if you’re the Jed Hoyer.”

Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): The Cubs’ long-term plan for Christopher Morel. “At Iowa, Morel will be getting regular at-bats — he started the I-Cubs’ Opening Day on Friday night — and can play all over the diamond. The consistent plate appearances will be crucial for his development.”

From Wrigley Field to Little League.



Fun to see my little guy enjoy the game that has given our family so much! pic.twitter.com/cOGtoDjQRm — Jacob Turner (@TheSuddenWealth) April 1, 2023

