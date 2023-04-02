Iowa Cubs Wrap: April 2

This is the only Iowa game we’re going to be talking about here.

The Iowa Cubs outgunned the Columbus Clippers (Guardians) 12-11. Iowa swept the three-game series to start the season.

Caleb Kilian had a rough start the season, giving up eight runs on nine hits, including four home runs, over just 2.1 innings. Kilian walked one and struck out one. He also hit a batter.

Rowan Wick relieved Kilian in the third and stranded the runner on second base that he inherited. Wick then stayed in the game for 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on one hit, a walk and a hit batsman. Wick struck out four and walked one.

The run that Wick allowed came when he hit a batter and walked a batter in the fifth inning before he was relieved by Vinny Nittoli. Nittoli allowed both of those runners to score and one of his own and Columbus took an 11-8 lead. However, Nittoli got the win when Iowa rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The final line on Nittoli was one run on two hits over 1.2 innings. He struck out three and walked no one.

Ryan Borucki, Anthony Kay and Rich Burdi each threw a scoreless inning to close to the game. Burdi got the save after allowing one hit and one walk over one inning. He struck out two.

Center fielder Christopher Morel led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run. Morel was 1 for 3 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Morel scored twice.

The I-Cubs scored four runs in the bottom of the second after Clippers starter Adam Scott walked one batter, gave up one hit and hit four Iowa batters.

Second baseman Jake Slaughter had the only hit in the second inning. Slaughter was 2 for 3 with three runs batted in today. Slaughter scored once.

Right fielder Nelson Velázquez tied things up 8-8 when he hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third. Velázquez had a big day, going 3 for 4 with a double and the homer. He scored three times.

DH Yonathan Perlaza gave the I-Cubs the lead for good with a two-run single in the sixth inning. Perlaza was 1 for 4. He was also hit by a pitch.

Third baseman Jared Young had three RBI—one on a sac fly, one on a bases-loaded walk and one on a ground out. Young was 1 for 3.

Shortstop Sergio Alcántara was 2 for 4 and scored once.

Here’s Morel’s home run.

Christopher Morel gets us on the board with a deep fly to dead center field! pic.twitter.com/WzPJ17bgzT — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 2, 2023

Here’s Velázquez’s home run.

We're all tied up with this home run from Nelson Velázquez! pic.twitter.com/xYhv2nj614 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 2, 2023

And here is Perlaza’s two-run single that ended up being the difference.