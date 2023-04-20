On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Dodgers series preview

Since these teams played last weekend in Los Angeles, the Cubs swept a three-game set in Oakland and the Dodgers lost two of three to the Mets at home. L.A. doesn’t look much like the juggernaut that won 111 games last year.

You can find more about the Dodgers in the series preview from last weekend, or by visiting our SB Nation Dodgers site True Blue LA.

Fun facts

The series beginning tonight will be the 24th of at least four games between the Cubs and Dodgers at Wrigley Field since the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles after the 1957 season.

In the 23 previous series, the Cubs’ record is 36-57-1, a winning percentage of just .388.

In all series against the Dodgers at Wrigley of three or fewer games, their percentage is almost 100 points higher: .485 (131-139).

The Cubs never swept any of the 23 series of at least four games. In fact, they never won the first three games.

They won 3 of 4 games in 3 series: 1968 (LWWW), 1984 (WWLW) and 2016 (WLWW).

The 1984 series is among 10 in which the Cubs won the first two games.

The Cubs lost the first two in 12 series and the first three in five series.

Of those five, they won the fourth game once, tied it once and lost it twice. The two times they lost all four were in 1959 and 2013.

The tie came in 1988. The Cubs then lost two more games, winding up 0-5-1.

That series, July 14-17, originally was scheduled for four games, but a fifth was required because of a rainout in one of the two games in the Dodgers’ May 1988 visit to Wrigley. The replay of the tie was the sixth game.

(Fun facts courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Probable pitching matchups

Thursday: Jameson Taillon, RHP (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.357 WHIP, 1.94 FIP) vs. Michael Grove, RHP (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.615 WHIP, 3.37 FIP)

Friday: Drew Smyly, LHP (1-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.304 WHIP, 4.69 FIP) vs. Julio Urias, LHP (3-1, 1.90 ERA, 1.014 WHIP, 3.28 FIP)

Saturday: Hayden Wesneski, LHP (1-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.769 WHIP, 6.02 FIP) vs. Clayton Kershaw, LHP (3-1, 2.52 ERA, 0.920 WHIP, 3.41 FIP)

Sunday: Marcus Stroman, RHP (2-1, 0.75 ERA, 0.917 WHIP, 2.62 FIP) vs. Dustin May, RHP (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 0.917 WHIP, 3.78 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Thursday: 6:40 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (outside Cubs and Dodgers market territories)

Friday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (outside Cubs and Dodgers market territories)

Saturday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Sunday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

The Cubs are on a roll right now, having won 10 of their last 13. The Dodgers have lost eight of their last 12. I don’t see any reason the Cubs shouldn’t take three of four here.

Up next

The Cubs have Monday off, then host the San Diego Padres in a three-game series which begins Tuesday evening.