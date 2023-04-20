Cub Tracks passes around the ribeyes

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs managed to play up to their capabilities and turned in a 5-1 road trip — they could have swept the whole thing. Oakland tried — they really have some heart but the talent gap is so big... hey, that sounds familiar.

It makes me think nice things about Jed Hoyer. And I’m happy with my serving of crow, thank you very little.

Can’t say enough good things about the Cubs, and Justin Steele (four consecutive quality starts, 1.44 ERA), who was excellent again, and Keegan Thompson, who was shoving that rock. Great road trip. Ian Happ with seven RBI on the junket. Seven Cubs players with RBI Wednesday afternoon.

.@TheRealHos305 crushes his first homer as a Cub! pic.twitter.com/VGAIyUUglG — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2023

Hosmer heard footsteps?

Matt Mervis isn't seeing much to hit and has still been incredibly productive.



Only 42% of the pitches thrown his way have been in the strike zone. 23% walk rate, only 20% chase rate and 40% swing rate.



Despite the patience, he has still mashed to a 1.042 OPS in frigid weather pic.twitter.com/f2ENkkN7AH — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) April 19, 2023

