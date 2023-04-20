 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks passes around the ribeyes

Read all about it! #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. There’s some serious swagger to this club right now. And there should be. Confidence is contagious. A sweep means steak!

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs managed to play up to their capabilities and turned in a 5-1 road trip — they could have swept the whole thing. Oakland tried — they really have some heart but the talent gap is so big... hey, that sounds familiar.

It makes me think nice things about Jed Hoyer. And I’m happy with my serving of crow, thank you very little.

Can’t say enough good things about the Cubs, and Justin Steele (four consecutive quality starts, 1.44 ERA), who was excellent again, and Keegan Thompson, who was shoving that rock. Great road trip. Ian Happ with seven RBI on the junket. Seven Cubs players with RBI Wednesday afternoon.

Hosmer heard footsteps?

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...