Cub Tracks passes around the ribeyes

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Cubs win! Cubs sweep!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2023
Final: #Cubs 12, Athletics 2. pic.twitter.com/cj9i6nmvFu
The Cubs managed to play up to their capabilities and turned in a 5-1 road trip — they could have swept the whole thing. Oakland tried — they really have some heart but the talent gap is so big... hey, that sounds familiar.
It makes me think nice things about Jed Hoyer. And I’m happy with my serving of crow, thank you very little.
Can’t say enough good things about the Cubs, and Justin Steele (four consecutive quality starts, 1.44 ERA), who was excellent again, and Keegan Thompson, who was shoving that rock. Great road trip. Ian Happ with seven RBI on the junket. Seven Cubs players with RBI Wednesday afternoon.
Man of Steele @J_Steele21 pic.twitter.com/WTrkQk502Y— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2023
.@TheRealHos305 crushes his first homer as a Cub! pic.twitter.com/VGAIyUUglG— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2023
Hosmer heard footsteps?
Matt Mervis isn't seeing much to hit and has still been incredibly productive.— Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) April 19, 2023
Only 42% of the pitches thrown his way have been in the strike zone. 23% walk rate, only 20% chase rate and 40% swing rate.
Despite the patience, he has still mashed to a 1.042 OPS in frigid weather pic.twitter.com/f2ENkkN7AH
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
- Lawrence W. Holmes (Chicago Sun-Times*): There’s something going on up North. “No one wants to admit it just yet, but the Cubs might actually be pretty good.” Michael Allerdyce has more.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Checking in on Cubs long-term payroll after a couple of extensions. “... here’s a look at some of the recent deals that will impact 2024 and beyond…”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): New-age baseball requires adjusting to the pitch clock and finding the right ‘pocket’. “It has been only a few weeks, but the pitch clock already has changed baseball, from the beer stands and bathrooms to the on-deck circle.”
- Sonja Chen (MLB.com*): Stroman leading Cubs’ ‘very, very nasty’ rotation by example. “Stroman’s gem continued a strong beginning of the season for Chicago starters...” James Neveau has more Stroman.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ Hayden Wesneski finds his sweeper, delivers best outing of the year. “It was a big game for him,” catcher Yan Gomes said. Maddie Lee has more.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): The origin of Mark Leiter Jr.’s splitter and how he became a weapon in Cubs bullpen. “I like to try to make something perfect before I use it,” Leiter said. “It was just a matter of adding it in and it takes time.”
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ offensive surge puts team in rarified air. “... the Cubs have now scored 99 runs through the first 17 games of the season, with an 11-6 record in those contests.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs keep rolling as Trey Mancini tries to fight through early struggles. “You have to lean on the people around you,” Mancini said. Brett Taylor has more Mancini.
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Predicting when the Cubs are calling up Matt Mervis. “... the Cubs literally cannot get worse at first base than they already are...”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How Dansby Swanson’s 5-minute routine helps the Chicago Cubs shortstop — and other infielders — stay ready on defense. “It really gets you in the best place possible to consistently finish plays,” Swanson told the Tribune.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): What to take from Cubs slugger Patrick Wisdom’s home-run streak. “Wisdom entered play Tuesday having homered in four consecutive games. He had eight homers in the Cubs’ first 15 games, tied for the major-league lead.”
- Peter Marzano (NBC Sports Chicago*): Ian Happ reveals where he thought he’d be traded last year. “The Cubs outfielder brought up New York, Atlanta, Toronto and San Diego as potential trade destinations for him...”
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Happ defines team’s contention window. “... it has become clear that the Cubs’ president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has learned from the mistakes of the past contention window of the team.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Pete Crow-Armstrong showing why he’s #1 Cubs Prospect. “The 21-year-old center fielder is now slashing .343/.395/.571, with a home run, double, two triples, four RBI, nine runs scored and he’s 6-for-7 in stolen base attempts in nine games.”
Food for Thought:
It's a very specific scent.— Futurism (@futurism) April 18, 2023
https://t.co/8M0gGIvF2x
Religion Claims To Have Created A New Psychedelic Drug As Its Sacramenthttps://t.co/s06piV9PLB— IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 18, 2023
"We are in the midst of installing sand that mimics the lunar regolith."— Futurism (@futurism) April 19, 2023
https://t.co/UWxH1C6KT9
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...