Cubs roster move: Jameson Taillon to injured list, Javier Assad recalled

The Cubs starting rotation has been doing well, as a general rule, but today we've got the first cravk in that facade:

The Cubs placed Jameson Taillon on the injured list with a left groin strain. Javier Assad will now start against the Dodgers tonight at Wrigley Field. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) April 20, 2023

I'm not sure when this strain might have happened, but this will put Taillon out for at least 15 days. Hopefully it's not serious.

Assad has made two relief appearances or the Cubs this year and one for Triple-A Iowa and none of them has gone well. I'll spare you the gory details but let's hope things go better tonight. I would assume Assad will stay in the rotation until Taillon returns. Assad has yet to throw more than 50 pitches in an outing this year so he's probably on a short leash tonight.

As always, we await developments.