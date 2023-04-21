Baseball history unpacked, April 21

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Lefty Weinert, Bill Faul, Les Lancaster, Joc Pederson, Edwin Rios.

Today in history:

753 BC - Romulus and Remus found Rome (traditional date).

- Romulus and Remus found Rome (traditional date). 1820 - Danish scientist Hans Christian Ørsted is the first to identify electromagnetism, when he observes a compass needle.

- Danish scientist Hans Christian Ørsted is the first to identify electromagnetism, when he observes a compass needle. 1972 - Orbiting Astronomical Observatory 4 (Copernicus) launched.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.