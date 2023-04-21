 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: The shame of MLB

The A’s stab Oakland in the back. Madison Bumgarner was designated for assignment. Max Scherzer was suspended. And other news from MLB.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

If you can’t say anything nice about Major League Baseball, then don’t say anything at all.

But I’m required to do this thing today anyway.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...