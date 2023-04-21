Cubs recall Jeremiah Estrada from Iowa, option Javier Assad

Ahead of today’s game at Wrigley Field with the Dodgers, the Chicago Cubs announced that right-handed pitcher Jeremiah Estrada was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Right-hander Javier Assad goes the other direction down to Iowa.

Estrada, 24, made his major league debut with the Cubs last season. This year with the Iowa Cubs, Estrada has made five relief appearances, totalling six innings, and has yet to allow a run. He’s allowed two hits, walked two and struck out seven. Opposing hitters have managed a weak .100 batting average against Estrada to start the season.

Assad, 25, was recalled from Iowa yesterday to make an emergency start after Jameson Taillon went on the injured list. It was his second stint with the big league club in 2023. Assad has made two relief appearances and one start this season, going 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA over 7.1 innings.

After the Cubs uses seven pitchers last night, it was clear that the bullpen needed some reinforcements. They now have a fresh arm in Estrada, who pitched one inning on Wednesday but that’s the only time he’s pitched over the past nine days.