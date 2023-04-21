Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 21

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were winged by the Buffalo Bison (Blue Jays), 3-2.

Starter Nick Neidert allowed just one run on four hits over four innings. Neidert walked three and struck out four.

Brendan Little relieved Neidert and got the loss after he allowed two runs in the fifth inning. Little’s final line was two runs, one earned, on just one hit over two innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Third baseman Christopher Morel deposited the first pitch of the game over the left field wall for his sixth home run of the year. Morel went 2 for 3 with a walk. He scored both of the Smokies runs.

First baseman Matt Mervis had an RBI single in the third inning. He was 1 for 4.

Here’s Morel’s home run.

Just a little first pitch of the game homer for Christopher Morel pic.twitter.com/Sc4xwYkuHf — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 21, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies burned down the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 7-1.

Ben Brown turned in another dominating performance tonight. He retired the first eight batters of the game before he gave up a solo home run to the number nine hitter, Aston Creal. Brown got the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out nine and walked nobody.

Catcher Miguel Amaya had never had a two home run game before tonight, but he connected for a two-run homer in the third and a solo home run in the fifth. Both of them were monster shots. Amaya was 2 for 4 and now has three home runs this year.

The first home run of the night came off the bat of left fielder Nelson Maldonado, which came with a man on in the second inning. Maldonado went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez hit the Smokies’ fourth and final home run of the night in the sixth inning with the bases empty. Vazquez went 3 for 4 with two total runs batted in.

Right fielder Owen Caissie was 2 for 4 with a double. He scored once.

Amaya’s first home run.

Miguel Amaya hits an absolute BOMB pic.twitter.com/1XA7oqfLD1 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 22, 2023

Amaya’s second home run.

Miguel Amaya with his 2nd HR tonight!



Currently batting .333 with a 1.344 OPS in Double-A pic.twitter.com/aUv5HfI4tD — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) April 22, 2023

Caissie’s double. It almost went out.

No. 6 Prospect Owen Caissie rips a double and scores to make it 3-0 for @smokiesbaseball! pic.twitter.com/l8i2obn7FC — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 21, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs decoyed the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers), 7-3.

For the second time in three starts, Brad Birdsell allowed no hits and no runs tonight. Birdsell pitched four scoreless innings. He struck out six and walked one. To start his MLB career, Birdsell has allowed just two hits and one run over 10.2 innings.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. did not pitch as well, but he got the win because Birdsell didn’t go five. Scalzo was touched for three runs on six hits, including a two-run home run, over 3.2 innings. Scalzo did strike out five and walked just one.

DH Haydn McGeary got his batting average up over .400 in the early going by getting three hits in four at-bats this evening. One of the three hits was an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to open the scoring. McGeary also walked once and scored once.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango was 2 for 3 with a sac fly and three total RBI. He scored one run.

Center fielder Kevin Alcántara was 1 for 4 with a walk, but he made this catch to end the game.

What a catch from Kevin Alcántara to end the game pic.twitter.com/vFBFBLTiiK — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 22, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were stung by the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 4-3.

Brody McCullough had a good start, allowing two runs, both unearned, on two hits over four innings. McCullough struck out seven and walked two.

Angel Hernandez relieved McCullough and took the loss. Hernandez surrendered two runs on four hits over two innings. Both runs scored in the sixth inning. Hernandez walked one and struck out two.

Kevin Valdez pitched the final three innings and retired all nine batters he faced. Valdez struck out two.

DH Cristian Hernandez was 2 for 3 with a triple and a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning to get the Birds to within a run. He was also hit by a pitch.Hernandez scored once.

Third baseman Reviaj Garcia went 2 for 6 with one run scored and one RBI. However, he struck out with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth.

Left fielder Felix Stevens was 1 for 2 with three walks. One of those three walks came with the bases loaded in the fifth inning.

