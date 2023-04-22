Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview, Saturday 4/22, 1:20 CT

Saturday notes...

SOME RUN SCORING FUN: The Cubs did not get their first perfect game yesterday, but they appear to have done something else they never had done. In their last five games, Monday-Friday, the Cubs have scored 10, 4, 12, 2 and 13 runs. The Cubs have reached double figures in 1,296 games since 1901, but until now had not done so in every other game over five consecutive days. They did it every other day, May 7-11, 2018, but did not play on the 10th. After they beat the Marlins, 14-2, 4-3 and 13-4, they had a day off before they beat the White Sox, 11-2. They did it every other game, June 28-July 1, 1961, but that is only four days. They split a doubleheader the first day against the Reds, 16-5 and 7-2; beat them the next day, 15-8; then lost to the Cardinals, 11-4 and beat them, 13-1. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

The Cubs have scored 10 or more runs six times in this season’s first 19 games. That matches the team’s total of 10+ run games for the entire 2022 season. EVEN MORE ON RUNS : Yesterday’s game was the Cubs’ 64th since 1901 in which they scored at least 10 runs and gave up none. It was the 27th of those in which they hit at least two home runs. It was only the second in which they hit back-to-back home runs. On Sept. 19, 2001, at Cincinnati, Rondell White hit a two-run homer in the top of the third, then Matt Stairs homered, making the score 5-0. Michael Tucker tripled home two runs with two out in the fourth. He did the same in the sixth, then scored on a single by White, and that completed the scoring in the Cubs’ 10-0 victory. (Courtesy BCB's JohnW53)

Nico Hoerner has reached base safely in a career-high 17-straight games dating back to April 2. Friday, he also extended his hitting streak to six games and is batting .448/.484/.621 (13-for-29) during the streak. Lastly, he has not struck out in 38 plate appearances dating to April 14. SEIYA UPDATE: Seiya Suzuki has reached base safely in all seven games he’s played so far this year, and has a four-game hitting streak in which he’s batting .571/.684/.643 (8-for-14) with a double and five walks.

Seiya Suzuki has reached base safely in all seven games he’s played so far this year, and has a four-game hitting streak in which he’s batting .571/.684/.643 (8-for-14) with a double and five walks. WORDS OF WISDOM: Patrick Wisdom, last 17 games since April 2: .284/.333/.776 (19-for-67) with four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 runs scored.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Dodgers lineup:

Hayden Wesneski, RHP vs. Dustin May, RHP

Hayden Wesneski absolutely dominated the A’s on Monday in Oakland, allowing one run in seven innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts. Obviously the Dodgers will not be as easy an opponent. Wesneski has never faced them or anyone on their active roster, so perhaps that will be to his advantage.

Dustin May has been mostly injured the last two years, missing most of 2021 with Tommy John surgery and a lot of 2022 with back problems.

Healthy now, he pitched well in his first three starts, then the Mets hit him pretty hard last Monday.

He has never faced the Cubs. New Cub Eric Hosmer is 4-for-10 lifetime vs. May, for whatever that’s worth.

Discuss amongst yourselves.