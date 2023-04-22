Cub Tracks’ Smyly faces

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The @Cubs have scored 10+ runs in 6 of their last 15 games! pic.twitter.com/xl9q5iug7T— MLB (@MLB) April 21, 2023
That game couldn’t last long enough for me. The Cubs treated Dodger ace Julio Urias roughly and got a little revenge for Thursday’s tough loss. Then they manhandled Andre Jackson (again), while Drew Smyly was dealing.
Seiya gets the party started!@suzuki_seiya_sb pic.twitter.com/RLW3ZcNQBR— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 21, 2023
Nico knocks in Nick! @nico_hoerner @NickMadrigal_3 pic.twitter.com/RiDvY3b605— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 21, 2023
.@Cody_Bellinger is THAT guy! pic.twitter.com/VOk8BozNhp— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 21, 2023
Belli and Boom Boom go back to back! @TreyMancini pic.twitter.com/RakyfVaeb1— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 21, 2023
.@PatrickWisdom5 visits Waveland!#DailyWisdom pic.twitter.com/3Y4EJ5i7Pf— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 21, 2023
Nico Hoerner (1) pic.twitter.com/D0IxRXrqfX— Cubs Home Runs (@Cubslongballs) April 21, 2023
Smyly was just great, holding the Dodgers to the one measly little bunt hit in 7/3 innings.
Drew Smyly, K'ing the Side. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/DWze2urAIJ— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 21, 2023
Drew Smyly, Dirty 77mph Knuckle Curve...and Sword. ⚔️— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 21, 2023
7th K thru 5.
And ✍️ pic.twitter.com/nfF1ydCVSM
Almost perfect: 7.2 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 10 K @WatchMarquee @Cubs pic.twitter.com/Oty6R6FF7F— Elise Menaker (@EliseMenaker) April 21, 2023
Game #3 of 4 today in the Friendly Confines. Hayden Wesneski starts.
.@StephenNelson and @OrelHershiser discuss the Cubs' great pitching in today’s recap. pic.twitter.com/JhC3vQQ5de— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 21, 2023
- Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic {$}): For the Cubs, the value of team chemistry is worth the price of a team dinner. “... so far, the pieces seem to fit.” Evan Altman spends some time in the lab.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): It’s only April, and the White Sox, Cubs — and Rick Sutcliffe — are already in rare form. “... the Cubs have exceeded the expectations of all but the most optimistic of fans, including the aforementioned Mr. Sutcliffe.”
- Michael Allardyce (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs’ Drew Smyly loses perfect game bid in heartbreaking fashion. “There hasn’t been a perfect game in baseball since the 2012 season...”
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Drew Smyly, David Ross talk losing out on a perfect game. “I’m not disappointed, it would have been an awesome thing to happen. I’m excited to have a game win,” Smyly said. More Smyly from Taylor.
Cubs catcher Yan Gomes held court in a football helmet, while discussing his “tackle” of Drew Smyly pic.twitter.com/3q9ITzsYmH— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 21, 2023
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs need to address closer situation immediately if not sooner. “Fulmer still has plenty of time to round back into form over the course of the season, but it would be wise in the meantime for David Ross to explore other options in the 9th.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Pair of Cubs Prospects turn in dominant starts. Riley Thompson and Jordan Wicks did well on the farm.
The Cubs currently hold the highest number of runs (114), the highest OBP (.357) and the highest slugging percentage (.463) in the NL.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 21, 2023
We hold the highest team AVG in Major League Baseball (.290). pic.twitter.com/ga2fbvwBoK
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): How soon until the Cubs decide Matt Mervis could give their offense a jolt? “Promoting Mervis from Triple-A Iowa is simply not under consideration while the Cubs are riding the momentum from their strong start to the season. Reactions from Brett Taylor, Evan Altman.
- Larry Hawley (WGN9*): Jason Heyward becomes the latest to get a Cubs’ homecoming. “The Dodgers outfielder, who spent seven seasons with the Cubs, was welcomed back to Wrigley Field before his team’s game with a tribute on the video board in left field.”
