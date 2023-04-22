 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ Smyly faces

Read all about it! #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Drew Smyly looks history in the eye, settles for a one-hitter. The Cubs’ bats erupt again.

By Duane Pesice
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

That game couldn’t last long enough for me. The Cubs treated Dodger ace Julio Urias roughly and got a little revenge for Thursday’s tough loss. Then they manhandled Andre Jackson (again), while Drew Smyly was dealing.

Smyly was just great, holding the Dodgers to the one measly little bunt hit in 7/3 innings.

Game #3 of 4 today in the Friendly Confines. Hayden Wesneski starts.

Food for Thought:

