Cub Tracks’ Smyly faces

The @Cubs have scored 10+ runs in 6 of their last 15 games! pic.twitter.com/xl9q5iug7T — MLB (@MLB) April 21, 2023

That game couldn’t last long enough for me. The Cubs treated Dodger ace Julio Urias roughly and got a little revenge for Thursday’s tough loss. Then they manhandled Andre Jackson (again), while Drew Smyly was dealing.

Belli and Boom Boom go back to back! @TreyMancini pic.twitter.com/RakyfVaeb1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 21, 2023

Nico Hoerner (1) pic.twitter.com/D0IxRXrqfX — Cubs Home Runs (@Cubslongballs) April 21, 2023

Smyly was just great, holding the Dodgers to the one measly little bunt hit in 7/3 innings.

Drew Smyly, Dirty 77mph Knuckle Curve...and Sword. ⚔️



7th K thru 5.



And ✍️ pic.twitter.com/nfF1ydCVSM — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 21, 2023

Game #3 of 4 today in the Friendly Confines. Hayden Wesneski starts.

Cubs catcher Yan Gomes held court in a football helmet, while discussing his “tackle” of Drew Smyly pic.twitter.com/3q9ITzsYmH — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 21, 2023

Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs need to address closer situation immediately if not sooner. “Fulmer still has plenty of time to round back into form over the course of the season, but it would be wise in the meantime for David Ross to explore other options in the 9th.”

Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Pair of Cubs Prospects turn in dominant starts. Riley Thompson and Jordan Wicks did well on the farm.

The Cubs currently hold the highest number of runs (114), the highest OBP (.357) and the highest slugging percentage (.463) in the NL.



We hold the highest team AVG in Major League Baseball (.290). pic.twitter.com/ga2fbvwBoK — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 21, 2023

