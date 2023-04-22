Filed under: Chicago Cubs game threads Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Dodgers, Saturday 4/22, 1:20 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Apr 22, 2023, 2:50pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Dodgers, Saturday 4/22, 1:20 CT Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images —— In This Stream Cubs vs. Dodgers Saturday 4/22 game threads Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Dodgers, Saturday 4/22, 1:20 CT First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Dodgers, Saturday 4/22, 1:20 CT View all 3 stories More From Bleed Cubbie Blue Dodgers 6, Cubs 2: Back to the drawing board Cubs 13, Dodgers 0: Drew Smyly was nearly perfect Minor League Wrap: I-Cubs sweep Buffalo, 10-2 and 3-2 Cubs recall Jeremiah Estrada from Iowa, option Javier Assad Outside The Confines: The shame of MLB Cubs vs. Dodgers Friday 4/21 game threads Loading comments...
Loading comments...