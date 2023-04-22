Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 22

I have no idea why Pete Crow-Armstrong has not played for the Smokies since Tuesday. However, on tonight’s broadcast, they announced that he would return “soon.” That was all that they said.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs corralled the Buffalo Bison (Blue Jays), 11-6.

Starter Chris Clarke pitched his first game of the year, his first game in Triple-A and his first game since being returned to the Cubs after having been taken in the Rule 5 draft by the Mariners. Clarke pitched three scoreless innings today, allowing just one hit. He walked one and and struck out five.

The win went to Tyler Duffey, who tossed two innings of relief without allowing a hit or a run. He did walk one batter and he struck out two.

Iowa led this game 10-0 until Vinny Nittoli and Manuel Rodríguez combined to allow six runs in the eighth inning. However, four of those six runs were unearned. On the other hand, they were unearned because of Nittoli’s own error.

Iowa clobbered four more home runs this afternoon. Center fielder Nelson Velázquez hit the first one, a two-run blast in the fourth inning. It was his fourth home run this year in the minors. Velázquez was 1 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base.

First baseman Matt Mervis mashed his fifth home run on the year in the seventh inning with the bases empty. Mervis went 2 for 6 with two runs batted in.

Right fielder Brennen Davis hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, his second on the season. Davis had a big day, going 3 for 5 with a double, the homer and a stolen base. He drove in two runs.

Finally, third baseman Christopher Morel extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a solo home run in the top of the ninth. Not to be a downer, but the home run came on an eephus pitch by a catcher. But that still counts in the record book. It was his seventh home run in just 17 games already. Morel went 1 for 6.

Second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni was 2 for 4 with a double and two walks. Mastrobuoni scored three times and drove in two.

The Velázquez home run.

Nelson Velázquez clubs this two-run shot to put us up 5-0 over Buffalo! pic.twitter.com/QDffGa79xS — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 22, 2023

Davis’ home run. I’ve gotta say, I don’t think he should have swung at this pitch. Still, it was impressive the way he golfed it a long way.

Brennen Davis, the @Cubs' No. 3 prospect, goes down and gets this one ... somehow swats it 423 feet.



Second homer of the year with the Triple-A @IowaCubs for MLB's No. 84 prospect. pic.twitter.com/d2zSbQHnOa — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 22, 2023

The Mervis mash.

Mash Mervis goes deep to extend our lead! 6-0 I-Cubs in the seventh. pic.twitter.com/uEr8EdxeAy — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 22, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were stomped out by the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 11-0.

None of the Lookouts 11 runs came off Porter Hodge, who pitched four scoreless innings to start the game. Hodge allowed four hits. He walked two and struck out three.

Peyton Remy took over for Hodge in the fifth and got the loss. Remy got rocked for four runs on two hits over just one inning. He walked two, hit two batters and struck out two.

The Smokies had four hits tonight. Third baseman Luis Verdugo was 1 for 3 with a double.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs stopped the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers), 4-2.

Connor Noland pitched the first 3.2 innings and allowed just one run on two hits. He struck out two and walked two.

Didier Vargas relieved Noland in the fourth inning and got the win after retiring all four batters he faced. Vargas struck out two.

Sam Thoreson had a strong “hold,” pitching three scoreless innings. Thoreson surrendered two hits, issued three walks and struck out three.

Adam Laskey pitched the ninth inning and got the save. Laskey allowed a two-out, solo home run to Dalton Rushing, but retired the other three batters he faced. He struck out two of them.

DH Juan Mora drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning, scoring Kevin Made. Mora went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Later in the fifth, left fielder Bradlee Beesley hit a two-run single. He was 1 for 3 with a stel. Beesley was also hit by a pitch.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Rained out. No makeup date has been announced.