Cub Tracks wins some, loses some

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Well, that didn’t work out so well. Go get ‘em today, Cubs. A series split with L.A. is still very possible, with the marquee matchup of Stroman vs. Kershaw on tap. The Cubs have treated the future Hall-of-Famer roughly in the past and will look to do so again. Still, the Cubs took it on the chin Saturday. How they respond will be the story.
And it’s early yet, but this could maybe be a playoff preview. The Brewers are bound to come back to earth. This might be the real Cubs. Only time will tell.
.@nico_hoerner with his second home run in as many games!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 22, 2023
He now leads the league in hits. pic.twitter.com/VNx4N2EBi3
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times*): How you’re feeling about the Cubs, the White Sox and the NFL draft on TV. “Even after a recent 10-3 stretch that included a 5-1 trip to see the Dodgers and A’s, the Cubs clearly still have some convincing to do.”
- Patrick Rose (AP*): Dodgers rebound from 13-0 loss with 9-4 win over Cubs. “James Outman and Max Muncy each homered twice...”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (Chicago Tribune*): Chicago Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski struggles in another short start, leading to a 9-4 loss to the LA Dodgers. “... he hasn’t made it through the fifth inning in three of four starts...” More Wesneski from Mark Gonzales.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Is this Cubs team for real? Drew Smyly’s almost perfect game is a sign to enjoy the ride. “We know how good we can be,” Smyly said. Matt Snyder has more of this.
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Understanding why the Chicago Cubs will be strong contenders in 2024. “As good as the Cubs have looked thus far on paper, there’s reason to believe that 2023 will only be the beginning.”
- Cameron Zunkel (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs have one massive need they need to fill. “... they need another left-handed pitcher in the bullpen.”
- Peter Marzano (NBC Sports Chicago*): A look at the Cubs’ closer options after Fulmer’s shaky outing. “Unfortunately for the North Siders, there is no clear solution for the team’s most glaring weakness...” Paul Sullivan opines.
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Former #1 Prospect is looking like future Cubs star catcher. “... one of the most underrated storylines may be the continued development and so far, strong come back from injuries for Miguel Amaya.”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Trey Mancini’s home and road splits are drastically different. “The sample size is obviously very small in the grand scheme of things, but still worth bringing up.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Nico Hoerner becoming fixture in leadoff spot. “He’s just kind of the tone setter,” Cubs manager David Ross said.
- Kade Kistner (Fan Nation*): Christopher Morel is obliterating baseballs in Triple-A, making case for MLB assignment. If you’ve been reading Josh’s updates, you know this. It’s just a matter of time.
