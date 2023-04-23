 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks wins some, loses some

Read all about it! #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. A drop in the bucket in the grand scheme of things, still, the Cubs took it on the chin Saturday. How they respond will be the story.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, that didn’t work out so well. Go get ‘em today, Cubs. A series split with L.A. is still very possible, with the marquee matchup of Stroman vs. Kershaw on tap. The Cubs have treated the future Hall-of-Famer roughly in the past and will look to do so again. Still, the Cubs took it on the chin Saturday. How they respond will be the story.

And it’s early yet, but this could maybe be a playoff preview. The Brewers are bound to come back to earth. This might be the real Cubs. Only time will tell.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...