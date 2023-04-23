Cub Tracks wins some, loses some

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, that didn’t work out so well. Go get ‘em today, Cubs. A series split with L.A. is still very possible, with the marquee matchup of Stroman vs. Kershaw on tap. The Cubs have treated the future Hall-of-Famer roughly in the past and will look to do so again. Still, the Cubs took it on the chin Saturday. How they respond will be the story.

And it’s early yet, but this could maybe be a playoff preview. The Brewers are bound to come back to earth. This might be the real Cubs. Only time will tell.

.@nico_hoerner with his second home run in as many games!



He now leads the league in hits. pic.twitter.com/VNx4N2EBi3 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 22, 2023

We've heard of "find a penny, pick it up", but this is ridiculous.https://t.co/9DuL3z20dh — IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 22, 2023

Comb jellies have evolved a unique take on a nervous system.https://t.co/gPRu1ubTYm — Science News (@ScienceNews) April 20, 2023

