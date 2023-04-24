Baseball history unpacked, April 24

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Ken Penner, Glen Hobbie, Herman Segelke, Will Cunnane, Welington Castillo, Steven Souza Jr. Also notable: Andy Cooper HOF, Chipper Jones HOF.

Today in history:

1184 BC - The Greeks enter Troy using the Trojan Horse (traditional date). (that this actually happened is a matter of dispute — the first mention was in Virgil’s Aeneid, but historians differ.)

- The Greeks enter Troy using the Trojan Horse (traditional date). (that this actually happened is a matter of dispute — the first mention was in Virgil’s Aeneid, but historians differ.) 1066 - Halley’s Comet sparks English monk to predict country will be destroyed.

- Halley’s Comet sparks English monk to predict country will be destroyed. 1793 - French revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat is acquitted by the Revolutionary Tribunal of charges brought by the Girondin in Paris.

- French revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat is acquitted by the Revolutionary Tribunal of charges brought by the Girondin in Paris. 1872 - Volcano Mt Vesuvius erupts in Italy.

- Volcano Mt Vesuvius erupts in Italy. 1898 - Spanish–American War: Spain declares war after rejecting US ultimatum to withdraw from Cuba.

- Spanish–American War: Spain declares war after rejecting US ultimatum to withdraw from Cuba. 1913 - The Woolworth Building is opened in New York City by Frank Winfield Woolworth at a cost of $13.5 million, at 792 feet it was the world’s tallest building at the time.

- The Woolworth Building is opened in New York City by Frank Winfield Woolworth at a cost of $13.5 million, at 792 feet it was the world’s tallest building at the time. 1962 - Massachusetts Institute of Technology sends TV signal by satellite for the first time: California to Massachusetts.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.