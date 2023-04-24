Outside The Confines: Sticky fingers

Obviously, the big story still buzzing in baseball is the big Oakland stadium move. And while the team won’t be on the move until 2027 (plenty of time to plan your “new stadium” visit trips, Ballpark Chasers), the thought pieces are running wild. It’s going to be very interesting to see how this story continues to develop as we start to hear more from both sides, but I have the most important question no one is asking...

Who is responsible for moving the press box possum to Vegas?

It’s been a quiet week for news otherwise, so today we’ll have a look at a 13-year minor league veteran making his major league debut at long last; the Rays continue to be unstoppable at home; and David Cone offers up some interesting insight on Stickygate.

Onto today’s links!

Not only is ⁦@nytimes⁩ dropping a “the MLB” on us, but they’re putting periods in the acronym? This is a dark day. pic.twitter.com/3r6O7V3ie4 — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) April 23, 2023

FYI, on the Apple TV+ MLB broadcasts, you can switch the audio to either team’s radio feed. Open up the audio menu by selecting this icon. pic.twitter.com/8eF4RxVNbu — Tony Adams (@adams_at) April 21, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.