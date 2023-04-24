Outside The Confines: Sticky fingers

Obviously, the big story still buzzing in baseball is the big Oakland stadium move. And while the team won’t be on the move until 2027 (plenty of time to plan your “new stadium” visit trips, Ballpark Chasers), the thought pieces are running wild. It’s going to be very interesting to see how this story continues to develop as we start to hear more from both sides, but I have the most important question no one is asking...
Who is responsible for moving the press box possum to Vegas?
It’s been a quiet week for news otherwise, so today we’ll have a look at a 13-year minor league veteran making his major league debut at long last; the Rays continue to be unstoppable at home; and David Cone offers up some interesting insight on Stickygate.
Onto today’s links!
- Cole Jacobson offers up five must-watch series for the week ahead.
- Justice delos Santos spotlights a 33-year-old rookie making his major league debut.
- Reggie Jackson has some opinions on the Oakland stadium deal. Story by Daniel Chavkin.
- Food for thought on that Scherzer suspension.
David Cone's Rosin Experiment. pic.twitter.com/ZI5CnAkZ1C— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 24, 2023
- Masataka Yoshida had quite an eigth inning. Story by Tim Stebbins.
- The Angels had a home run-filled game this weekend. (AP)
- Noah Frank assesses the Oakland to Vegas stadium deal.
- But the move isn’t stopping an A’s-themed restaurant from opening in Oakland. Story by Olivia Harden.
- What is “the M.L.B.”?
Not only is @nytimes dropping a “the MLB” on us, but they’re putting periods in the acronym? This is a dark day. pic.twitter.com/3r6O7V3ie4— Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) April 23, 2023
- Keegan Matheson looks at how the Jays continue to upset titans as they hand the Yankees a series loss.
- Speaking of AL East titans, the Rays are still setting records as they netted their 13th home win. Story by Adam Berry.
- A helpful tip for feeling at home with the Apple TV broadcasts.
FYI, on the Apple TV+ MLB broadcasts, you can switch the audio to either team’s radio feed. Open up the audio menu by selecting this icon. pic.twitter.com/8eF4RxVNbu— Tony Adams (@adams_at) April 21, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...