Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres preview, Tuesday 4/25, 6:40 CT

Today's roster move: Here

Tuesday notes...

THE NICO FILES: Nico Hoerner has reached base in 20 of the Cubs’ 21 games this season. He is the 19th Cub to go 20 for 21. The previous one was Sammy Sosa, in 2003. Seven reached in all 21: Jimmy Sheckard (1911), Frank Demaree (1936), Phil Cavarretta (1946), Lee Walls (1958), Derrek Lee (2007) and Aramis Ramirez twice (2008 and 2011). Ramirez did not reach in his 22nd game either year. All five others did. Lee kept his streak going the longest, through 32 games. The next-longest streaks within the team’s first 32 games are 28, by Cavaretta, and 26, by Alfonso Soriano (2007). Hoerner has an active streak of 19 games. Cavarretta also had 19 in a row during the first 21 games, in 1949. Ron Santo had 20 straight in 1970 after failing to reach on Opening Day. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Cody Bellinger, last 18 games since April 3: .348/.425/.638 (24-for-69) with five doubles, five home runs and 18 runs scores. SO IS HE: Yan Gomes, last seven games since April 11: .367/.387/.667 (11-for-30) with three home runs, seven runs scored and only two strikeouts.

Yan Gomes, last seven games since April 11: .367/.387/.667 (11-for-30) with three home runs, seven runs scored and only two strikeouts. HE’S NOT: Dansby Swanson, last 10 games since April 14: .189/.362/.216 (7-for-37) with 15 strikeouts. He has drawn 10 walks in those 10 games, though.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Padres lineup:

Game 1 from the Windy City!#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/5ypCVsbePX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 25, 2023

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Blake Snell, LHP

Justin Steele is off to an outstanding start to his 2023 season. All four of his starts have been good-to-excellent.

Last year he faced the Padres once, June 13 at Wrigley Field. He threw seven outstanding innings, allowing just one run with no walks. The Cubs lost that game because, well, bullpen. Hoping for better this time.

Blake Snell, who was the American League Cy Young Award winner in 2018, has not had a good go of things since then — a 3.94 ERA in 89 starts over the last five seasons. This year he’s off to a rough start, allowing multiple runs in all four of his starts, and he’s walked 13 in 18 innings. Perhaps the Cubs can take advantage of that.

Snell faced the Cubs twice in 2017, which is largely irrelevant now. Most current Cubs have never faced him. Trey Mancini is 3-for-10 with a home run off Snell.

Today's game is on Marquee Sports Network.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

