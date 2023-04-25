Cub Tracks is a five on the Sut scale

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Cubs analyst/former ESPN analyst/former Cub Rick Sutcliffe is an unabashed Cubs homer. I like it. I like him — he’s several times replied to tweets, and has been gracious every time. I met him once, and he was kind and amusing, telling a story about his Cubs years.

I like him as an announcer as well. His unctuous Midwestern tones hath charms for my savage breast, in much the same fashion as Pat Hughes does, and I can forgive the sometimes dumb (or really old-fashioned chauvinist) things he says. I do understand how that last can be off-putting, and why people don’t like his war stories, but I do.

They’re part of the inside game, which is my meat and potatoes as a fan (equal parts George Plimpton and Jim Bouton probably account for that). Anyway, Paul Sullivan and Gordon Wittenmyer invoke the Sutcliffe homerism in an article below, and we glommed onto it for a title (because we’re always looking for good titles here), and for some self-back-patting. YMMV, of course. It’s only a paper tiger, and it’s only a flesh wound.

The Cubs aren’t dead, so this is a biopsy.

Jason Heyward is a Dodger, but he kept his home in Chicago and still lives here. Upon his return Thursday, Heyward was asked whether he thought he might not see Wrigley Field again after the Cubs let him go. "Might not see it? Well, I'm a resident," he replied. "I knew at some point I would see Wrigley again. That might have been walking the dogs out here in the outfield." — Paul Sullivan.

"It felt like playoff baseball a little bit," Cubs manager David Ross said. "I feel like we're right there with them. We're a good team. They're a good team. We had some really hard-fought battles. (Patrick) Wisdom and some other guys carried us at their place. (James) Outman and Muncy carried them here. The big homers are the difference."

“I think that we’ve all in this locker room lost three out of four before,” Bellinger said. “You have to be really good at bouncing back and that’s what we’re good at. A lot of the guys in here have been through that plenty of times before.”

