Cubs roster move: Nelson Velázquez recalled, Cody Bellinger to paternity list

The Cubs have been awaiting this move for a while, and today it happened.

Cody Bellinger has been placed on the paternity list, awaiting the birth of his first child. That placement can be from three to seven days.

To replace Bellinger on the active roster, the Cubs recalled outfielder Nelson Velázquez from Triple-A Iowa.

Memorably, in Velázquez' only game for the Cubs so far this year, he hit a grand slam against the Mariners, part of an eight-run inning that helped the Cubs win that night. I assume he'll play center field while Bellinger is away.

As always, we await developments.