Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres preview, Wednesday 4/26, 6:40 CT

Wednesday notes...

BLANKING THE PADRES: The Cubs’ shutout victory last night was quite a contrast to what happened when the teams met at Wrigley Field last year. The Padres averaged more than 10 runs per game, outscoring the Cubs, 41-15, while sweeping games. The Cubs have blanked the Padres in 37 of 506 games between the teams since the Padres joined the National League in 1969. Twenty of the 37 shutouts have come at home, but only five since the start of 1996. The previous four were by 4-0 in 2008, 1-0 in 2011, 6-0 in 2014 and 4-0 in 2017. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Yan Gomes, last eight games since April 11: .441/.457/.794 (15-for-34) with four home runs, nine runs scored and only two strikeouts. THE STARTERS: Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 3.09 ERA so far this year (40 earned runs in 116⅔ innings), which ranks second in the National League behind the Braves, and fourth in MLB (also behind the Rays and Twins).

Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 3.09 ERA so far this year (40 earned runs in 116⅔ innings), which ranks second in the National League behind the Braves, and fourth in MLB (also behind the Rays and Twins). HITTING WHEN IT COUNTS: The Cubs lead MLB with a .221 BA with two strikes in the count (93-for-420). Their .300 OBP and .364 SLG also lead MLB in that situation.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Padres lineup:

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Michael Wacha, RHP

Drew Smyly got off to a rough start this year, but has been significantly better since, including his near-perfect game last Friday against the Dodgers. Last three starts: 0.98 ERA, 0.545 WHIP, 20 strikeouts in 18⅓ innings.

Smyly did not face the Padres last year, and current Padres are batting .196 (19-for-96) against him. Only Manny Machado (6-for-18, .333) is hitting him reasonably well.

Hello, old Cardinals friend Michael Wacha! Wacha has been on an odyssey since he left St. Louis — Mets, Rays, Red Sox and Padres over the last four years. He’s been hit pretty hard so far this year — 7.08 ERA, 1.721 WHIP.

He hasn’t faced the Cubs since he was a Cardinal, in 2019, so most current Cubs have not faced him. Ian Happ is 4-for-11 with three home runs off Wacha.

Today's game is on Marquee Sports Network.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

