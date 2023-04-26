Baseball history unpacked, April 26

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Fritz Clausen, Irv Higginbotham, Hack Wilson HOF, Ron Northey, Bob Zick, Curt Wilkerson, Kosuke Fukudome.

Today in history:

- Copernicus makes his 1st observations of Saturn. 1954 ”Seven Samurai”, Japanese film directed by Akira Kurosawa, starring Toshiro Mifune, is released.

- World’s worst nuclear disaster: 4th reactor at Chernobyl nuclear power station in USSR explodes, 31 die, radioactive contamination reaches much of Western Europe. 1995 - Baseball season begins after lengthy strike.

