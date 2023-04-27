Cub Tracks comes up short

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
I would have thought that Michael Wacha afforded a good opportunity for Edwin Rios’ LH bat to be penciled in at DH, but what do I know?
The bats were as cold as the weather to begin, 1752.7 miles from me at 1060 W. Addison. Trey Mancini clobbered one, and the Cubs had a lead for a while, but it wasn’t to be. Al will have the details.
Trey ties it up!@TreyMancini pic.twitter.com/iBgn5oKT1n— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 27, 2023
Nico knocks in a run! @nico_hoerner extends his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games! pic.twitter.com/YCsLAkTU8G— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 27, 2023
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
- MLB.com: New-look Cubs turning heads [VIDEO].
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): I know I’m crazy to even say it, but … the Cubs’ playoff odds are way up. “... we’ve already completed 14% of the season.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs record not telling the whole story. “... their record does not indicate how fantastic they have played as a team in several key categories.”
- Maddie Hartley (Cubbies Crib*): Is Justin Steele the most underrated pitcher in baseball? “The best part about Steele’s dominant start to the season, though, is that it dates back to last year’s All Star Break. “ More Steele from Patrick Mooney {$}. Andy Martinez has thoughts also.
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): Why Kyle Hendricks’ time on the injured list may have helped him moving forward. “I’m excited to get in a game with some competition, a little adrenaline, and see what I actually have,” Hendricks said.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Versatile bullpen helps Cubs secure their record-tying fifth shutout of the season. “For now, the Cubs can rely on a stronger pipeline of homegrown pitching talent.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): David Robertson trade looking like highway robbery for Cubs. “Ben Brown, now 23-years-old, is dominating hitters at Double-A to begin the 2023 season.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How Patrick Wisdom’s attacking mindset has the Chicago Cubs 3rd baseman off to a sizzling start at the plate. “Man, if I could replicate that feeling and bottle it up and hold on to it ...” Wisdom said with a wide grin.
- Ben Weinrib (MLB.com*): Cubs’ top prospect ends 16-pitch AB in grand fashion. “If patience is a virtue to unlock power, Pete Crow-Armstrong showed that off in style on Wednesday afternoon.”
One of the most epic at-bats our play-by-play announcer @BroadcasterMick has ever seen courtesy of Pete Crow-Armstrong! #smokiesbaseball #BestYearEver #NextStartsHere #mlb #milb #cubs #mlbpipeline pic.twitter.com/hWt8RD59Yn— Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) April 26, 2023
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs fans help guy shoot his shot with woman in bleachers. “The potential couple got to see a heckuva game, too.”
- Larry Hawley (WGN9*): David Ross pays tribute to late Murphy’s Bleachers owner Beth Murphy. “The head of the popular bar located just outside of Wrigley Field and president of the Wrigleyville Rooftop Owners Association died at 68 on Monday after a five-year battle with cancer.” Patrick Mooney has more {$}.
- Jayson Stark (The Athletic {$}: Joe Maddon is ready for his next ‘meaty’ baseball adventure — and perhaps not as a manager. “No, nobody reached out to me,” Maddon told Doug Glanville and me...
Food for Thought:
The Nerja Cave was Europe's most popular Stone Age attraction.https://t.co/Pz4ktI4NxE— IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 26, 2023
You had one job!— Futurism (@futurism) April 26, 2023
https://t.co/p1hUVnF5oO
The supermassive black hole at the heart of the galaxy M87 is the gift that keeps on giving.https://t.co/JuqxRl9Ejn— IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 26, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...