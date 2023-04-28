Outside The Confines: Rookies for the win

Happy Friday BCB friends, I hope you had a good week, or at the very least you didn’t have a terrible week (sometimes it’s all we can ask for). In today’s links we’re going to look at an Oriole’s rookie who had one heck of a first game; a new stain on Rob Manfred’s legacy; a season-ending injury for the Mariners; and some ongoing thoughts about the new rules and also Max Scherzer’s suspension.
So if you’re a morning links reader, get your coffee ready, and if you’re an evening links reader I would probably recommend tea instead, and let’s just get right to the good stuff.
Now on to today’s links!
- Ben Clemens explains how Jose Berrios can be both terrible and awesome depending what stat you’re looking for.
- Will Rays fans stop hearing attendance jokes for this season, at least?
Attendance has been so good at Tropicana Field this season that the Rays are opening up top section level seating starting vs. the Yankees next weekend, something they typically only do for the postseason.— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) April 26, 2023
Baseball is growing in Tampa Bay and this is really promising. pic.twitter.com/h0ixqQNTTT
- Joey Ortiz made quite the splash in his MLB debut. Story by Steve Kornacki.
- Speaking of rookies, Pirates rookie Drew Maggi got his first major league start this week, right after making his major league debut. Story by Justice delos Santos.
- Dick Groat has passed away at the age of 92, reports Nick Selbe.
- Yennier Cano has made Ben Clemens’ radar as one to watch.
- Shohei Ohtani continues to dazzle as he came close to pitching a perfect game AND hitting for the cycle (though not completing either.) Story by Rhett Bollinger.
- Tom Verducii wants us to “stick” to the truth with the Max Scherzer suspension.
- Ken Rosenthal looks at how Rob Manfred’s support of A’s ownership is just one more bad decision in his reign. (The Athletic subscription required.)
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly spoke today about the A's potential relocation to Las Vegas. https://t.co/bG9lah2wBL pic.twitter.com/VMiBEzP4wW— Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 24, 2023
- Davy Andrews wants to know exactly what Randy Arozarena is doing right.
- Tom Verducci gives some attention to Gerrit Cole’s fastball.
- Bradford Doolittle spotlights the Brewers and how they’re turning things around this season.
- In bad news news, the Mariners have lost Robbie Ray for the season. Story by Jay Jaffe.
- Stolen bases are up this season, but you’d never know it if you were watching the Rangers. Story by Emma Baccellieri.
- Jayson Stark takes a deep look at the new rules and what might be coming next. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Speaking of injuries, Aaron Judge may miss the upcoming weekend series, reports Dave Sessions.
- Oops.
Ball blends in with the foul line so the catcher can’t find it as a run scores pic.twitter.com/jxsuKKSJfd— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 26, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
