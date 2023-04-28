Outside The Confines: Rookies for the win

Happy Friday BCB friends, I hope you had a good week, or at the very least you didn’t have a terrible week (sometimes it’s all we can ask for). In today’s links we’re going to look at an Oriole’s rookie who had one heck of a first game; a new stain on Rob Manfred’s legacy; a season-ending injury for the Mariners; and some ongoing thoughts about the new rules and also Max Scherzer’s suspension.





Ben Clemens explains how Jose Berrios can be both terrible and awesome depending what stat you’re looking for.

Will Rays fans stop hearing attendance jokes for this season, at least?

Attendance has been so good at Tropicana Field this season that the Rays are opening up top section level seating starting vs. the Yankees next weekend, something they typically only do for the postseason.



Baseball is growing in Tampa Bay and this is really promising. pic.twitter.com/h0ixqQNTTT — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) April 26, 2023

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly spoke today about the A's potential relocation to Las Vegas. https://t.co/bG9lah2wBL pic.twitter.com/VMiBEzP4wW — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 24, 2023

Ball blends in with the foul line so the catcher can’t find it as a run scores pic.twitter.com/jxsuKKSJfd — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 26, 2023

