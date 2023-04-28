Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins preview, Friday 4/28, 5:40 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

Friday notes...

THIS LOOKS FAMILIAR: This is the 41st time since 1901 that the Cubs have been 14-10 or better after 24 games — exactly one of every three seasons. Of the previous 20, they made the post season 14 times and did not 26. Since divisions were introduced, in 1969, the Cubs have made it in six of 17 seasons after starting at least 14-10. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Marlins lineup:

Also of interest for tonight:

Umpires for #Cubs (14-10) at #Marlins (13-13):

Roberto Ortiz, Rob Drake, Bill Miller, Chad Whitson (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 6:40 pm

Venue: loanDepot park — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) April 28, 2023

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Jesus Luzardo, LHP

Marcus Stroman had the “worst” start of his 2023 season last time out against the Dodgers, though it wasn’t really terrible — five runs in five innings — and his ERA for the season is still 2.17, which is very good. Every starter gets a clunker every now and again, hopefully, that’s it for that for Stroman for a while.

Stroman last faced the Marlins September 21, 2022 in Miami, and allowed three runs in six innings, with seven strikeouts. He did allow two home runs in that game, so it would be better if he didn’t do that.

Jesus Luzardo was Stroman’s opponent in that 2022 game and struck out 11 Cubs, but that’s largely irrelevant because only three Cubs who played in that game (Ian Happ, Patrick Wisdom and Yan Gomes) are still on the team.

Strikeouts are Luzardo’s game, though, as he is averaging 10.5 per nine innings this year after 10.8 last year, and as you can see from the graphic below, he throws hard. Current Cubs are hitting .222 (12-for-54) against him with two home runs (Wisdom and Luis Torrens).

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Marlins site Fish Stripes. If you do go there to interact with Marlins fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.