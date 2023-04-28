Cubs roster move: Cody Bellinger activated from paternity list, Luis Torrens DFA

Cody Bellinger, who missed the Padres series while attending to the birth of his child, has been activated from the paternity list and has returned to the Cubs.

Bellinger is off to a good start this year, batting .300/.380/.550 (24-for-80) in 21 games, with five doubles, five home runs and 18 runs scored. He’s also played outstanding defense in center field.

While Bellinger was away, Nelson Velázquez played center field competently and went 3-for-9 with a double and a home run against the Padres, and the Cubs won two of three, and he’s sticking with the club, because as a corresponding move for Bellinger’s return, Luis Torrens was designated for assignment.

Torrens hit .250/.318/.300 (5-for-20) with one double and three RBI in 13 games with Chicago in 2023. He signed with the Cubs as a non-roster invitee January 20. The Cubs are obviously hoping Torrens will clear waivers so they can keep him in the organization. For now, that leaves an open spot on the Cubs’ 40-man roster. And as always, we await developments.