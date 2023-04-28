Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 28

Not as good a day today as yesterday. But the Birds are still the word.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were bitten by the Louisville Bats (Reds), 7-1.

Starter Chris Clarke lasted three innings and allowed two runs on two hits. Reds prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered off of him, which was Encarnacion-Strand’s fourth home run in the past three games against Iowa. Clarke struck out five and walked one.

Iowa managed just four hits. Right fielder Brennen Davis drove in the only Iowa run when he singled home Jared Young in the second inning. Davis went 1 for 2 and was hit by a pitch.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were subjugated by the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 10-2.

Porter Hodge started and got the loss when he got rocked for seven runs on eight hits over 2.2 innings. Really, the wheels fell off for Hodge in the third, when the first five batters had a hit and the next one walked. Hodge struck out two and walked one.

Shortstop Andy Weber was responsible for all of Tennessee’s runs with a two-run home run in the second inning. Weber was 1 for 4.

First baseman Bryce Ball doubled twice in a 2 for 4 effort. He scored on Weber’s home run.

Andy Weber with a nice HR.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were caged by the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 5-2.

Connor Noland took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits over the first three innings. Noland walked three and struck out just one.

First baseman Haydn McGeary smashed his third home run of the year with the bases empty in the second inning. McGeary went 1 for 4.

Yohendrick Pinango singled in the third inning and drove home South Bend’s only other run. Pinango went 2 for 4.

South Bend had eight hits in this game, but went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

McGeary’s home run.

Haydn McGeary with his 3rd HR of the season

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans neutered the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 15-2.

Nick Hull was the beneficiary of all that offense, as he got his second win of the season after allowing just two runs on two hits over five innings. Hull walked two and struck out two.

Kevin Valdez had three scoreless innings of relief. Valdez allowed one hit and only walked one, but he did hit two batters. He struck out four.

Center fielder Cristian More made his low-A debut in this game and was 2 for 4 with a walk and three RBI. He scored three times.

Left fielder Felix Stevens tacked on an insurance run with a solo home run in the top of the ninth. It was his third home run of the season. Stevens was 1 for 5 with a sac fly for two RBI.

Hey, that 15th run could have made a difference.

Third baseman Reivaj Garcia was 3 for 4 with a walk and a sacrifice fly. He scored one time.

First baseman Miguel Fabrizio went 3 for 4 with a walk. He scored three runs and drove home two.

Second baseman Pedro Ramirez was 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored twice and had one run batted in.