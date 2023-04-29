Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins preview, Saturday 4/29, 3:05 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

Saturday notes...

THE NICO FILES: Nico Hoerner's single Friday night extended his on-base streak to 23 games. The last Cub to have a longer streak was Kris Bryant, who had a 26-game streak from April 17 to May 17, 2019.

HOME RUN STREAKING: Nelson Velázquez' homer Friday gave the Cubs home runs in nine consecutive games. The last time they had a longer streak was 2021, when they homered in 16 straight games from August 23 to September 10. The franchise record is 17 games, set in 1998.

Nelson Velázquez’ homer Friday gave the Cubs home runs in nine consecutive games. The last time they had a longer streak was 2021, when they homered in 16 straight games from August 23 to September 10. The franchise record is 17 games, set in 1998. STARTING PITCHING: Cubs starting pitchers enter Saturday’s game with the third-best ERA in MLB (3.05) behind the Braves and Rays, both at 3.02.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Marlins lineup:

#Marlins lineup for Game 2 vs the Cubs. Yuli Gurriel getting the start at first over Cooper. Hampson starting at short over Berti. Stallings catching Cabrera pic.twitter.com/GLIKeI1dTv — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) April 29, 2023

Caleb Kilian, RHP vs. Edward Cabrera, RHP

Caleb Kilian is making his season debut for the Cubs this afternoon. Last year, he had one decent start for the Cubs and two bad ones. The pitch chart below is from his three MLB starts in 2022.

This year at Triple-A Iowa, he got hit hard in his season debut (eight runs in 2⅓ innings) but since then: nine innings, seven hits, one run, five strikeouts.

Hopefully he’s on the upswing. He has never faced the Marlins or anyone on their active roster.

Edward Cabrera threw five no-hit innings vs. the Cubs August 5, 2022 at Wrigley Field and five innings allowing three runs against them September 19, 2022 in Miami. Overall his 2022 season, at age 24, was promising.

This year, he has struggled, particularly with control. He is currently leading MLB in a category pitchers don’t want to lead the league in — walks, 20 of them in 22 innings. So, I would preach patience for Cubs hitters today.

Today’s game is on Fox-TV. If you look at this coverage map you can see the other Fox game today was supposed to be Braves/Mets, but that game has been rained out, so the Cubs game should be on all the Fox affiliates nationally. Fox announcers: Adam Amin and A.J. Pierzynski. If for any reason the Cubs game is not on the Fox affiliate in your market and you subscribe to MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings, you should be able to watch via those services.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

