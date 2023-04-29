Cub Tracks’ one that got away

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

A lot of you don’t know this, but Jesus Luzardo was a Cub in 2020. A simCub, that is. He won 17 games as a long reliever on BCB’s Playstation 4 team that lost to the Dodgers for the League Championship. He was traded for Daniel Descalso, who the A’s wanted for some unknown reason.

He was nails. You knew the game was over when he came in, no matter what inning it was. That team is now broken up, sold for spare parts. Brandon Palmer has a sad.

It didn’t work out for Luzardo with the real-life Oakland A’s, either, and he is now starting for the Miami Marlins, who are essentially the East Coast equivalent of the A’s, constantly shedding stars for no real purpose, perennially rebuilding toward some shadowy goal that probably only cats can see.

Haha watch out for the curse. I might profile anyone! Muhuhahahahahaha! You get a profile! YOU get a profile! You get a profile!

Nelson Velazquez doesn’t like zeroes.

Nelly feelin' that Miami heat! pic.twitter.com/SgkaMgbUWc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 28, 2023

Stroman with another quality start. Cubs play some D. Cubs unable to hold lead. Al will have details. Go get ‘em today, boys.

“At some point, Matt’s going to impact the Cubs,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said recently. “There’s no question. When that is? I don’t know.”

Food for Thought:

