Baseball history unpacked, April 3

Today in baseball history:

1901 - Connie Mack accuses Christy Mathewson of reneging on a Philadelphia Athletics contract signed in January. Mathewson had accepted advance money from Mack, but jumped back to the New York Giants in March. Mack considers going to court, but eventually accepts the loss of the young pitcher. (2)

1919 - One of the most bizarre off-the-field incidents in history takes place in Jacksonville, Florida. New York Yankees outfielder Ping Bodie competes against an ostrich named "Percy" in a spaghetti-eating contest! Bodie wins the competition when Percy passes out after its 11th plate of pasta. (2)

More about Ping Bodie from SABR. “There was larceny in his heart but his feet were honest.”

Cubs birthdays: Alex Grammas, Koji Uehara, Bobby Hill, Jason Kipnis.

Today in history:

1043 - Edward the Confessor crowned King of England.

1657 - English Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell refuses crown.

1860 - Pony Express began between St Joseph, Missouri & Sacramento, California.

1882 - American outlaw Jesse James is shot in the back of the head and killed by fellow gang member Robert Ford at home in St. Joseph, Missouri.

1922 - Joseph Stalin is appointed General Secretary of the Russian Communist Party by an ailing Vladimir Lenin.

1979 - Jane M Byrne (D), elected 1st woman mayor of Chicago, Illinois.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.