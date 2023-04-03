 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Opening Weekend highs

Everyone is overreacting to Opening Weekend, as they should. Trayce Thompson goes deep three times. And other news from around MLB.

By Josh Timmers
We’re done with the first series of the season. So far, everything is pretty quiet on the news front, which is a good thing. But of course, there’s always something.

I do have one minor complaint about the pitch clock. If there are no Central time zone games, then the East Coast games end around 9:30 Eastern and the West Coast games don’t start until 10 p.m. Eastern. What are we supposed to do for that half an hour? (Admittedly, this is a bigger problem on the West Coast when it’s only 6:30 in the evening.)

Make sure there are always Central Time Zone night games, MLB.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

