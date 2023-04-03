Outside The Confines: Opening Weekend highs

We’re done with the first series of the season. So far, everything is pretty quiet on the news front, which is a good thing. But of course, there’s always something.

I do have one minor complaint about the pitch clock. If there are no Central time zone games, then the East Coast games end around 9:30 Eastern and the West Coast games don’t start until 10 p.m. Eastern. What are we supposed to do for that half an hour? (Admittedly, this is a bigger problem on the West Coast when it’s only 6:30 in the evening.)

Make sure there are always Central Time Zone night games, MLB.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said the Dodgers apologized today for their blunders with the lights last night.



"The light situation, we're going to put it behind us. The Dodgers, in a very professional way, came over and apologized to us." — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) April 1, 2023

When they said “bring it back now, y’all” this is what they meant. Patrick Alvarez makes a stunning catch!#NCAABaseball x ACCNX / @DiamondHeelspic.twitter.com/uc3TeMiZWs — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 2, 2023

More on that catch here.

And finally, Jack Nicas has noticed that Yankees caps are everywhere in Brazil. But almost no one knows what the cap stands for. He reports on the phenomenon.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.