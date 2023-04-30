 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ shelled by the seashore

Read all about it! #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Caleb Kilian allows plenty of runs, the Cubs score one less than they needed, and we get fish sandwiches instead of a chance at meatloaf.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Can Eric Hosmer and Edwin Rios switch spots? Fugly. DFA Twitter is ACTIVE.

The Marlins’ home unis are almost as ugly as that game was. Caleb Kilian put the Cubs in a 5-0 hole right off the bat. At least Patrick Wisdom and Cody Bellinger went deep, but loading the bases and not scoring in the third was a tell. The Cubs reloaded in the eighth but fell short.

The Marlins are NOT that good. But they look it, now. Enjoy your fish sandwiches. The boys need to salvage the third game.

On the other hand, Iowa is on another planet. Holy gopher balls, Batman!

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...