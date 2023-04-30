Cub Tracks’ shelled by the seashore

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Can Eric Hosmer and Edwin Rios switch spots? Fugly. DFA Twitter is ACTIVE.
The Marlins’ home unis are almost as ugly as that game was. Caleb Kilian put the Cubs in a 5-0 hole right off the bat. At least Patrick Wisdom and Cody Bellinger went deep, but loading the bases and not scoring in the third was a tell. The Cubs reloaded in the eighth but fell short.
.@PatrickWisdom5 crushes his 10th home run of the season. pic.twitter.com/avON75CuuJ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 29, 2023
Cody Bellinger hit this ball very hard and very far. pic.twitter.com/MNt4yhEPTb— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 29, 2023
The Marlins are NOT that good. But they look it, now. Enjoy your fish sandwiches. The boys need to salvage the third game.
On the other hand, Iowa is on another planet. Holy gopher balls, Batman!
Today's @IowaCubs transactions:— Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 29, 2023
-RHP Curtis Taylor released.
-RHP Caleb Kilian to Chicago.
-LHP Roenis Elias to temporarily inactive list.
-LHP Bailey Horn promoted from Tennessee.
-RHP Ben Brown promoted from Tennessee.
-RHP Nick Neidert comes off development list.
- Jordan McPherson (Miami Herald* {$}): Edward Cabrera strikes out 12 and the Miami Marlins hold on to beat Chicago Cubs. “Cabrera ultimately retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced...”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Drew Smyly’s unique curve is a pitch opponents know is coming and still can’t hit. “... the fact that it’s so out of the ordinary is what makes it effective.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Wesneski adjusting pregame routine to unlock ‘a better Hayden’. Brett Taylor adds on.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs put Brandon Hughes on IL for recurring left knee inflammation. “Hughes’ IL move opened a spot on the active roster for Caleb Kilian.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs minor-league report: Kilian makes his MLB season debut and Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to wow. “In his last two outings at Iowa, Kilian surrendered one run in nine innings with three walks and five strikeouts.”
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Why Yan Gomes has become so valuable to the Cubs: ‘He is all about the right things’. “Everything that he’s about is professional, for the group, unselfish and all-in on whatever it is we’re doing here,” said David Ross.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Nick Madrigal earned himself some praise. “... I’m glad he’s on this roster right now. He’s helping.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): With solo homer, Nelson Velázquez proves he’s in ‘right spot’. “I’m here for whatever they need,” said Velázquez. Andy Martinez elucidates.
- Pablo Ricalde (Sportskeeda*): What did Jason Heyward say about St Louis Cardinals? Former Chicago Cubs star’s comments ignited already heated rivalry. They’re NOT the BFIB.
