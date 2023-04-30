Cub Tracks’ shelled by the seashore

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Can Eric Hosmer and Edwin Rios switch spots? Fugly. DFA Twitter is ACTIVE.

The Marlins’ home unis are almost as ugly as that game was. Caleb Kilian put the Cubs in a 5-0 hole right off the bat. At least Patrick Wisdom and Cody Bellinger went deep, but loading the bases and not scoring in the third was a tell. The Cubs reloaded in the eighth but fell short.

.@PatrickWisdom5 crushes his 10th home run of the season. pic.twitter.com/avON75CuuJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 29, 2023

Cody Bellinger hit this ball very hard and very far. pic.twitter.com/MNt4yhEPTb — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 29, 2023

The Marlins are NOT that good. But they look it, now. Enjoy your fish sandwiches. The boys need to salvage the third game.

On the other hand, Iowa is on another planet. Holy gopher balls, Batman!

Today's @IowaCubs transactions:

-RHP Curtis Taylor released.

-RHP Caleb Kilian to Chicago.

-LHP Roenis Elias to temporarily inactive list.

-LHP Bailey Horn promoted from Tennessee.

-RHP Ben Brown promoted from Tennessee.

-RHP Nick Neidert comes off development list. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 29, 2023

Food for Thought:

