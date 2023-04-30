Cubs roster move: Caleb Kilian optioned, Ryan Borucki recalled

Hopes were high for Caleb Kilian in his start Saturday in Miami. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old righthander had a horrific first inning in which he allowed five runs, and he was eventually charged with all seven runs the Marlins scored in a 7-6 Cubs loss.

Kilian is heading back to Triple-A Iowa and hopefully next time he’s called up, things will be better.

To replace Kilian on the 26-man active roster, lefthander Ryan Borucki’s contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa, meaning he’s been added to both the 40-man and 26-man rosters. The 40-man roster is now full.

Borucki has a 4.26 career ERA in 96 MLB games with the Blue Jays and Mariners from 2018-22. The Cubs signed him to a free-agent contract in January. This year with Triple-A Iowa, Borucki’s numbers haven’t been good: 13 hits, six walks and 12 earned runs in eight appearances covering nine innings (12.00 ERA, 2.111 WHIP). Hopefully, things will be better for him in the major leagues.

For Borucki, pitching for the Cubs is a homecoming — he went to Mundelein High School in the north suburbs. He turned 29 in January. He’ll wear uniform No. 77, becoming the second Cubs player to wear that number (Clint Frazier last year was the other).