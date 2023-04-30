Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 30

Before I give the recap, I’m going to leave this here before people start rumors.

Christopher Morel not in the @IowaCubs lineup. Scheduled day off. Nothing to read into. — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 30, 2023

Morel was at Principal Park. Just not playing. Iowa didn’t really miss him.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs continue to amaze as they burnt the Louisville Bats (Reds), 13-0.

Javier Assad came within one out of getting the win, going 4.2 innings and allowing no runs on three hits. Assad struck out six and walked no one, although he did hit one batter.

Tyler Duffey relieved Assad in the fifth, faced three batters, retired all three, struck out two of them and got the win.

Anthony Kay pitched 1.1 innings, Nick Burdi and Manuel Rodríguez each threw one inning to complete the shutout. None of the Iowa relievers allowed a hit.

The day after DH Yonathan Perlaza hit his first Triple-A home run, he hit his second Triple-A home run. It was a three-run shot in the fifth inning. Perlaza was 2 for 5 and scored twice.

First baseman Matt Mervis doubled twice and walked once in a 3 for 4 day. Mervis scored four runs and drove in three.

Left fielder Brennen Davis went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. He was also hit by a pitch. Davis had one run batted in.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were subjugated by the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 3-2.

Starter Daniel Palencia made one big mistake—a two-run home run to Alsander Womack (Tony’s kid) in the third inning. But other than that, Palencia pitched well, going four innings and allowing two runs on two hits. He struck out five and walked one.

Carlos Guzman pitched three scoreless innings of relief, giving up just three hits. He struck out three and walked no one.

Riley Martin pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, but he came out for the ninth and allowed a leadoff double, followed by a walk and then a walk-off RBI single. Martin’s final line was one run on two hits over 1+ innings. He walked one and struck out one.

Center fielder Bradlee Beesley led off the top of the first inning with a home run, his third on the year. Beesley was 1 for 4 with a walk.

First baseman Nelson Maldonado was 3 for 4 with a double and scored the other Smokies run on a Luis Vazquez sac fly.

Right fielder Owen Caissie went 2 for 4 with a double.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs defeated the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 7-4. It was the second-straight game South Bend beat Peoria 7-4.

Richard Gallardo started and got the win after six scoreless innings. Gallardo allowed four hits. He walked one and struck out five.

Second baseman Scott McKeon tripled twice and doubled once in this game. The first triple was leading off the bottom of the first inning and turned into one of those “Little League” home runs after a throwing error. McKeon went 3 for 4 with a stolen base. He scored three times and drove in three.

Shortstop Kevin Made was 2 for 4 with a triple. He scored once.

Catcher Casey Opitz was 3 for 4 with a stolen base. He singled home Made after his triple in the sixth inning.

Highlights.

McKeon rakes and Gallardo shoves... that's it.



Highlights⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tYwSp1SI2k — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) April 30, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans pounded the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 8-3.

Brody McCullough started and got the win after going five innings and giving up just one run on four hits. McCullough struck out four and walked one.

Saul Gonzalez entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and performed heroically, getting out of the inning with no inherited runners scoring with a pop out and a 4-6-3 double play. He then came out for the ninth and got the save. Gonzalez allowed one baserunner among the six batters he faced—a two-out single in the ninth. He did not strike anyone out.

Center fielder Andy Garriola hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his fourth on the year. Garriola went 1 for 5.

Catcher Miguel Papon hit his first career Low-A home run in the sixth with the bases empty. Papon also hit a two-run double in the seventh for three total RBI. Papon was 2 for 5 and he scored twice.

First baseman Moises Ballesteros was 3 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.