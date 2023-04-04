Old friend alert: Here are all the former Cubs on 2023 MLB rosters

I’ve run variations on this article in the past here, and was reminded about it via a message from reader Erin Hart — so thanks for that!

At one time, we rooted for these guys, who once wore the blue Cubs pinstripes at Wrigley Field (or blue or gray on the road for the team). Note: Only guys who played in the major leagues for the Cubs are included — thus, for example, Daniel Vogelbach, who was in the Cubs system but never played a MLB game for them, is not listed here.

Here are all the former Cubs who were on another team’s active roster as of Monday, April 3, a total of 42 players. Some of them had quite forgettable Cubs careers — Martin Maldonado played in just four games for the Cubs and Shelby Miller three — but all of these players at one time wore Cubs uniforms. One of those players, Rich Hill, did so as far back as 2005, when he was a teammate of Jeromy Burnitz and Greg Maddux. Six teams — Orioles, White Sox, Twins, Guardians, Rangers and Reds — currently have no former Cubs on their active rosters.

Without further ado, here are the 40 players.

AL East

Baltimore Orioles

No one

Boston Red Sox

Chris Martin

New York Yankees

D.J. LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo

Tampa Bay Rays

Jason Adam

Toronto Blue Jays

Anthony Bass

AL Central

Chicago White Sox

No one

Cleveland Guardians

No one

Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez, Zach McKinstry

Kansas City Royals

Aroldis Chapman, Matt Duffy, Franmil Reyes

Minnesota Twins

No one

AL West

Houston Astros

Martin Maldonado

Los Angeles Angels

Ryan Tepera

Oakland Athletics

Tony Kemp

Seattle Mariners

Tommy La Stella

Texas Rangers

No one

NL East

Atlanta Braves

Jesse Chavez

Miami Marlins

Dylan Floro, Jorge Soler

New York Mets

Tommy Hunter, Brooks Raley, David Robertson

Philadelphia Phillies

Nick Castellanos, Craig Kimbrel, Kyle Schwarber

Washington Nationals

Jeimer Candelario, Carl Edwards Jr., Ildemaro Vargas, Trevor Williams

NL Central

Cincinnati Reds

No one

Milwaukee Brewers

Victor Caratini, Wade Miley

Pittsburgh Pirates

Rich Hill, Duane Underwood Jr., Rob Zastryzny

St. Louis Cardinals

Willson Contreras

NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks

Andrew Chafin, Zach Davies

Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant, Pierce Johnson

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jason Heyward, Shelby Miller, Trayce Thompson

San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish

San Francisco Giants

Joc Pederson