Old friend alert: Here are all the former Cubs on 2023 MLB rosters

I’ve run variations on this article in the past here, and was reminded about it via a message from reader Erin Hart — so thanks for that!
At one time, we rooted for these guys, who once wore the blue Cubs pinstripes at Wrigley Field (or blue or gray on the road for the team). Note: Only guys who played in the major leagues for the Cubs are included — thus, for example, Daniel Vogelbach, who was in the Cubs system but never played a MLB game for them, is not listed here.
Here are all the former Cubs who were on another team’s active roster as of Monday, April 3, a total of 42 players. Some of them had quite forgettable Cubs careers — Martin Maldonado played in just four games for the Cubs and Shelby Miller three — but all of these players at one time wore Cubs uniforms. One of those players, Rich Hill, did so as far back as 2005, when he was a teammate of Jeromy Burnitz and Greg Maddux. Six teams — Orioles, White Sox, Twins, Guardians, Rangers and Reds — currently have no former Cubs on their active rosters.
Without further ado, here are the 40 players.
AL East
Baltimore Orioles
No one
Boston Red Sox
Chris Martin
New York Yankees
D.J. LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo
Tampa Bay Rays
Jason Adam
Toronto Blue Jays
Anthony Bass
AL Central
Chicago White Sox
No one
Cleveland Guardians
No one
Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez, Zach McKinstry
Kansas City Royals
Aroldis Chapman, Matt Duffy, Franmil Reyes
Minnesota Twins
No one
AL West
Houston Astros
Martin Maldonado
Los Angeles Angels
Ryan Tepera
Oakland Athletics
Tony Kemp
Seattle Mariners
Tommy La Stella
Texas Rangers
No one
NL East
Atlanta Braves
Jesse Chavez
Miami Marlins
Dylan Floro, Jorge Soler
New York Mets
Tommy Hunter, Brooks Raley, David Robertson
Philadelphia Phillies
Nick Castellanos, Craig Kimbrel, Kyle Schwarber
Washington Nationals
Jeimer Candelario, Carl Edwards Jr., Ildemaro Vargas, Trevor Williams
NL Central
Cincinnati Reds
No one
Milwaukee Brewers
Victor Caratini, Wade Miley
Pittsburgh Pirates
Rich Hill, Duane Underwood Jr., Rob Zastryzny
St. Louis Cardinals
Willson Contreras
NL West
Arizona Diamondbacks
Andrew Chafin, Zach Davies
Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant, Pierce Johnson
Los Angeles Dodgers
Jason Heyward, Shelby Miller, Trayce Thompson
San Diego Padres
Yu Darvish
San Francisco Giants
Joc Pederson
