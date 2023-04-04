Cub Tracks puts more cheese on it

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Anna one, anna two, anna three! Bellinger Bellringer, with a hump in it.
.@Cody_Bellinger's first hit as a Cub is a BIG one! pic.twitter.com/AMpSVZzD8T— MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2023
Well, that was a good beginning, but Drew Smyly had other ideas about how the day should go. The Overton window didn’t close early enough, but the Cincinnati hurler got himself in trouble again in the fifth as the Cubs put themselves back in the picture.
Former Cincinnati Bearcat Ian Happ helped the cause with a walk and a double.
Ian Happ has a walk and a double through 3 PA tonight. That gives him a...— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 4, 2023
.292/.402/.642 slash in 90 career games against the Reds, with 26 HR, 18 2B, 63 RBI, 51 BB in 336 PA.
.315/.415/.733 slash in 44 career games at GABP, with 16 HR, 11 2B, 36 RBI, 25 BB in 171 PA.
Smyly couldn’t hang with that, either. #Cubs twitter was NOT pleased.
Smyly's pitching line: 4.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP on 93 pitches (63 strikes). https://t.co/wiSW7Jod0S— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 4, 2023
Eek. There was more of that kind of thing. Patrick Wisdom was hit on the back of the hand by a pitch. The Cubs are gonna be weird and frustrating a lot of times this year, I ken. Al has all the details in his recap.
Matt Mervis does not like to be told to stop hitting. https://t.co/Uiq6nqm1m2— Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 2, 2023
The Reds honored Tucker Barnhart’s return with a video tribute before the bottom half of the first inning. pic.twitter.com/111yc3Besv— Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) April 3, 2023
Patrick Wisdom underwent X-rays on his left wrist postgame, but he said the images came back clean. Said he was still "tender" in-game after HBP, but that did not play into the decision to have him bunt in the 7th inning.— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 4, 2023
From Cubs: RF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique) had two at-bats in a simulated game in Arizona on Monday. He also played four innings on defense. First game at-bats since the injury.— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 3, 2023
- Fox19*: Joey Votto reveals he’s never had Skyline Chili. And other stories.
- Alex Shapiro (NBC Sports Chicago*): Bob Nightengale gives Cubs player fun early season award. “Best proof that spring training stats are meaningless.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): What did the Cubs learn from another season of contract extension drama? “We’re not trying to win the narrative,” Hoyer said. “The team has an objective. The player has an objective. Sometimes those meet up...”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs showcase ‘nasty’ rotation while still awaiting Kyle Hendricks’ return. “Our starting five is legit,” Marcus Stroman said. “Wesneski’s our 5, he’s nasty. Taillon’s nasty. Smyly’s nasty. Steele’s filthy as well. I got all the confidence in these guys.”
- John Grochowski (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs, Sox must get their offenses off the ground. “Baseball by the Numbers: Teams have to do a better job of putting more balls in the air.”
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): David Ross faces renewed expectations. “... these mistakes from Ross are something that should be monitored.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): ‘Unmatched’ kindness: Reds teammates describe what Cubs can expect from catcher Tucker Barnhart. “Barnhart faced his former club for the first time Monday and notched his first hit with the Cubs.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Swanson has slayed his spring slump. “No one was panicking over Swanson’s spring showing, but it was impossible not to wonder what was happening with the shortstop.”
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Christopher Morel already making case to return to Chicago Cubs roster. “... if Morel continues his hot start and the Cubs continue to show offensive deficiencies, the team may be left with no option but call-up the fan favorite.” Paul Sullivan has more {$}.
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): Velazquez, Morel off to hot starts in Triple-A. “Other familiar names are also thriving in Iowa, including infielder David Bote...”
