Cub Tracks puts more cheese on it

Anna one, anna two, anna three! Bellinger Bellringer, with a hump in it.

.@Cody_Bellinger's first hit as a Cub is a BIG one! pic.twitter.com/AMpSVZzD8T — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2023

Well, that was a good beginning, but Drew Smyly had other ideas about how the day should go. The Overton window didn’t close early enough, but the Cincinnati hurler got himself in trouble again in the fifth as the Cubs put themselves back in the picture.

Former Cincinnati Bearcat Ian Happ helped the cause with a walk and a double.

Ian Happ has a walk and a double through 3 PA tonight. That gives him a...



.292/.402/.642 slash in 90 career games against the Reds, with 26 HR, 18 2B, 63 RBI, 51 BB in 336 PA.



.315/.415/.733 slash in 44 career games at GABP, with 16 HR, 11 2B, 36 RBI, 25 BB in 171 PA. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 4, 2023

Smyly couldn’t hang with that, either. #Cubs twitter was NOT pleased.

Smyly's pitching line: 4.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HBP on 93 pitches (63 strikes). https://t.co/wiSW7Jod0S — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 4, 2023

Eek. There was more of that kind of thing. Patrick Wisdom was hit on the back of the hand by a pitch. The Cubs are gonna be weird and frustrating a lot of times this year, I ken. Al has all the details in his recap.

Matt Mervis does not like to be told to stop hitting. https://t.co/Uiq6nqm1m2 — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) April 2, 2023

The Reds honored Tucker Barnhart’s return with a video tribute before the bottom half of the first inning. pic.twitter.com/111yc3Besv — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) April 3, 2023

Patrick Wisdom underwent X-rays on his left wrist postgame, but he said the images came back clean. Said he was still "tender" in-game after HBP, but that did not play into the decision to have him bunt in the 7th inning. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 4, 2023

From Cubs: RF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique) had two at-bats in a simulated game in Arizona on Monday. He also played four innings on defense. First game at-bats since the injury. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 3, 2023

