 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks puts more cheese on it

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. All that AND a heap of cheese.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Two men with plates of food at the Skyline Chili Restaurant. Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Anna one, anna two, anna three! Bellinger Bellringer, with a hump in it.

Well, that was a good beginning, but Drew Smyly had other ideas about how the day should go. The Overton window didn’t close early enough, but the Cincinnati hurler got himself in trouble again in the fifth as the Cubs put themselves back in the picture.

Former Cincinnati Bearcat Ian Happ helped the cause with a walk and a double.

Smyly couldn’t hang with that, either. #Cubs twitter was NOT pleased.

Eek. There was more of that kind of thing. Patrick Wisdom was hit on the back of the hand by a pitch. The Cubs are gonna be weird and frustrating a lot of times this year, I ken. Al has all the details in his recap.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...