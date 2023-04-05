Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Wednesday 4/5, 11:35 a.m. CT

There’s a chance of rain and storms in the Cincinnati area today, though this forecast says they’ll likely hold off until after today’s game is over.

Just in case, here’s the Cincinnati-area radar:

Wednesday notes...

HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ last night became the first Cub with at least three hits and at least two walks in a game since Ben Zobrist on September 5, 2019, in a 10-5 win at Milwaukee. Zobrist had three singles and two walks that night.

The last Cub with two singles, a double and two walks, the same as Happ last night, was . . . Zobrist, on April 14, 2018, in the crazy, wind-swept 14-10 win at home over the Braves.

In between, Addison Russell had a single, a double, a homer and two walks at home against the Marlins on May 9, 2018.

Then, Victor Caratini had two singles, a homer and two walks, and Jason Heyward had a single, two homers and two walks in the same game, a 14-8 win at Milwaukee on April 6, 2019.

Cubs players have had at least three hits and at least two walks in 185 games since 1901, including 34 since 2000. Stan Hack did it eight times; Woody English, six; and Mark Grace, five. Eight more players did it four times, most recently Kosuke Fukudome. Happ is the 74th who has done it once.

(All info above courtesy BCB’s JohnW53.)

CODY! CODY!: After starting the season 0-for-11 with four strikeouts, Cody Bellinger is 4-for-9 with a home run and NO strikeouts over the first two games of the Reds series.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Reds lineup:

HG on the mound for the series finale!



Powered by @PNCBank. pic.twitter.com/05dFNdn9ju — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 5, 2023

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Hunter Greene, RHP

Marcus Stroman had an excellent first start, throwing six shutout innings against the Brewers, striking out eight.

Last year he made two starts vs. the Reds and allowed two runs in 11 innings, with 15 strikeouts.

Sounds like another good outing could be in store.

Hunter Greene threw 83 pitches in just 3⅓ innings in his first 2023 start last week against the Pirates. He struck out eight, but allowed five hits and three runs and Oneil Cruz homered off him.

In three starts and 15 career innings against the Cubs, Greene has struck out 19 — but allowed eight runs for a 4.80 ERA.

You know who Greene reminds me of? Aroldis Chapman. The Reds talked about making a starter out of him but never did, because his pitch arsenal seemed better suited to closing. So does Greene’s — look below, he’s basically a two-pitch pitcher. He’d be a dominant closer. Maybe they’ll eventually figure that out.

(A reminder that the pitch charts below will be from 2022 until pitchers have at least 100 pitches thrown in 2023.)

