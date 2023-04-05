 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baseball history unpacked, April 5

A thrice-weekly digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. The birth of WGN and other logical stories.

By Duane Pesice
Happy birthday, Steve Clevenger!
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Chuck Lauer, Jimmie Schaffer, Don Prince, Ron Campbell, Greg Smith, Ross Gload, Jorge De La Rosa, Ian Stewart, Steve Clevenger*.

Today in history:

  • 456 - Saint Patrick returns to Ireland as a missionary bishop.
  • 1058 - Bishop Giovanni “Minchus” [“the thin”] elected as Anti-Pope Benedict X.
  • 1621 - Mayflower sails from Plymouth, Massachusetts on a return trip to England.
  • 1722 - Dutch navigator Jacob Roggeveen is the first European to discover Easter Island / Rapa Nui in the southeastern Pacific.
  • 1887 - Anne Sullivan teaches “water” to blind and deaf six-year-old Helen Keller by holding one of her hands under a dripping water pump and spelling out “w-a-t-e-r” in Keller’s palm. She goes on to learn how to read, write, speak and graduate from college.
  • 1923 - Firestone Tire and Rubber Company starts producing inflatable tires.
  • 1948 - WGN-TV channel 9 in Chicago begins broadcasting.
  • 1970 - WSNS-TV channel 44 in Chicago begins broadcasting.
  • 2063 - Earth’s first contact with the extraterrestrial Vulcan species in the Star Trek universe.

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.

