Outside The Confines: It’s been... one week

Here we are, friends, it’s Wednesday and we’re officially through the first week of the season. As of this morning, only one team remains completely undefeated (the Rays); we’ve had our first pitch clock violation ejection (Manny Machado); someone has been banned from Dodger Stadium for a year (for a stupid proposal); and we have seen some very mixed responses to the new rules in play.

I’m going to take a minute and be honest here: I would have previously considered myself someone who did not welcome changes to baseball. I lamented the loss of pitchers having to actually throw four balls to walk a batter. Ghost runners? No, thank you. But I’ve been watching games this season, and more often than not they are wrapping up in about two and a half hours, which is now shorter than the length of most new Marvel movies.

And I love it. I LOVE IT. I’m sure I’ll feel differently when I get back to games in person and want to soak in the atmosphere, but I cannot get enough of these shorter games that let me go to sleep at a reasonable time. It’s wonderful and I’m sorry for admitting it out loud because it means I like something Rob Manfred did, and I hate that.

Anyway, on to today’s links.

In the latest update to the Negro Leagues data on @baseball_ref we've identified about 90 new players, expanded statistics for multiple seasons, and made a few leaderboard updates. ⚾



More details here: https://t.co/qYLMSitDY3 — Sports Reference (@sports_ref) April 4, 2023

Multiple sources tell me that the Orioles will promote Grayson Rodriguez Baseball America’s No. 6 prospect to the major leagues. #Orioles — Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) April 4, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.