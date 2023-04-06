Cub Tracks’ rain damage

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Cubs and Reds will play yesterday’s scheduled game as part of a September 1 doubleheader. So, no fresh takes. But there’s still plenty of good reading and I found a couple of good-sounding rainy day covers to listen to while you do so. Also, with thanks and a bow to the great Ray Bradbury, There Will Come Soft Rains.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
April 5: Minor League rehab assignment could come “soon” for RF Seiya Suzuki
In the latest step in his build-up process, Suzuki took four at-bats as a designated hitter in a simulated game on Tuesday in Arizona. The right fielder — on the injured list due to a left oblique strain — was slated to get more at-bats and play defense in another sim game on Wednesday, when lefty Brandon Hughes (15-day IL, left knee) is also scheduled to pitch. A Minor League rehab stint could be coming “soon” for Suzuki, per manager David Ross.
“I heard the oblique’s a 10 out of 10 and he feels really good,” Ross said on Wednesday morning in Cincinnati. “I talked to his interpreter, Toy [Matsushita] this morning. Even a couple check swings, no issues. That was nice. He’ll face Hughesy today in the game and he’ll be off soon after, if everything goes well.” — MLB.com.
Great to see catcher @mamaya_9 back healthy and playing in games again! #Cubs #CubsProspects #ST2023 pic.twitter.com/kt5thosSAl— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) April 5, 2023
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): David Ross explains thought process behind crucial 7th inning decisions vs. Reds. “Just uncertainty about that was what led into some of my decisions.” Meghan Montemurro has more on this subject.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Hayden Wesneski’s quest for greatness to fuel his ‘23 campaign. “Whether it’s a game or a bullpen session, Wesneski holds himself to a high standard.” Tony Andracki has more.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs RP Prospect Ben Leeper hopes to return in ‘24 with ‘New Arm’. “... he’s had Tommy John twice already...”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): 3 things we learned from the Chicago Cubs’ rain-shortened series in Cincinnati, including the top of the order setting the tone. “The combination of Hoerner’s knack for putting the ball in play and Swanson working the counts and spraying the ball around the field sets up Happ to be a run producer and keep the lineup churning.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): What to take from the Cubs offense’s high-scoring Cincinnati trip. “The Cubs’ first two series of the year had polar-opposite conditions.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Dansby Swanson brings calm and confidence to a Cubs team trying to find its way. “The calmness with how Dansby goes about playing is so relaxing to me,” Cubs manager David Ross said. James Neveau has more Swanson, if you’re a Hungry Man.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Is the door completely closed on an Ian Happ extension? “... I think it’s fair to say we’re just about wrapped on the possibility of something getting done before the winter...” Kade Kistner has more on this subject.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Inside Ian Happ’s quest to find another level on offense for the Cubs. “... with a strong plan in place, Happ almost immediately saw the gains he was seeking.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Seiya Suzuki’s oblique is feeling very good. “If Suzuki is playing a back-to-back full-ish game today, then I would assume he’ll get tomorrow off, and play his first rehab game on Friday.” Evan Altman has more on this subject.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Miles Mastrobuoni continues string of newcomers’ first hits as Cubs. “Mastrobuoni had been hitting the ball hard ... right to leather.”
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): Iowa Cubs outfielder Brennen Davis has his sights set on MLB debut in 2023. “I know there’s stuff that I need to check off to get to that,” Davis said.
Food for Thought:
It "should not exist." https://t.co/OLopdUz9Tc— Futurism (@futurism) April 5, 2023
New research finds societies are much more likely to have supernatural beliefs that concern "natural" phenomena, such as extreme weather events.https://t.co/2zrZu0dXH1— IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 5, 2023
"How much does the world change if you can get anywhere in an hour?"— Futurism (@futurism) April 5, 2023
https://t.co/ec23sVUGz8
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...