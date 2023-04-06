Cub Tracks’ rain damage

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Cubs and Reds will play yesterday’s scheduled game as part of a September 1 doubleheader. So, no fresh takes. But there’s still plenty of good reading and I found a couple of good-sounding rainy day covers to listen to while you do so. Also, with thanks and a bow to the great Ray Bradbury, There Will Come Soft Rains.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

April 5: Minor League rehab assignment could come “soon” for RF Seiya Suzuki In the latest step in his build-up process, Suzuki took four at-bats as a designated hitter in a simulated game on Tuesday in Arizona. The right fielder — on the injured list due to a left oblique strain — was slated to get more at-bats and play defense in another sim game on Wednesday, when lefty Brandon Hughes (15-day IL, left knee) is also scheduled to pitch. A Minor League rehab stint could be coming “soon” for Suzuki, per manager David Ross. “I heard the oblique’s a 10 out of 10 and he feels really good,” Ross said on Wednesday morning in Cincinnati. “I talked to his interpreter, Toy [Matsushita] this morning. Even a couple check swings, no issues. That was nice. He’ll face Hughesy today in the game and he’ll be off soon after, if everything goes well.” — MLB.com.

“He is all about the right things,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said about Dansby Swanson.

Food for Thought:

New research finds societies are much more likely to have supernatural beliefs that concern "natural" phenomena, such as extreme weather events.https://t.co/2zrZu0dXH1 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 5, 2023

"How much does the world change if you can get anywhere in an hour?"



https://t.co/ec23sVUGz8 — Futurism (@futurism) April 5, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!