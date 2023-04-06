 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ rain damage

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. A rainout leads to a second day off and a later play date.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cubs and Reds will play yesterday’s scheduled game as part of a September 1 doubleheader. So, no fresh takes. But there’s still plenty of good reading and I found a couple of good-sounding rainy day covers to listen to while you do so. Also, with thanks and a bow to the great Ray Bradbury, There Will Come Soft Rains.

April 5: Minor League rehab assignment could come “soon” for RF Seiya Suzuki

In the latest step in his build-up process, Suzuki took four at-bats as a designated hitter in a simulated game on Tuesday in Arizona. The right fielder — on the injured list due to a left oblique strain — was slated to get more at-bats and play defense in another sim game on Wednesday, when lefty Brandon Hughes (15-day IL, left knee) is also scheduled to pitch. A Minor League rehab stint could be coming “soon” for Suzuki, per manager David Ross.

“I heard the oblique’s a 10 out of 10 and he feels really good,” Ross said on Wednesday morning in Cincinnati. “I talked to his interpreter, Toy [Matsushita] this morning. Even a couple check swings, no issues. That was nice. He’ll face Hughesy today in the game and he’ll be off soon after, if everything goes well.” — MLB.com.

Food for Thought:

