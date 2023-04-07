Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers preview, Friday 4/7, 1:20 CT

Friday notes...

PITCHING, AND NOT: The combined score of the Cubs’ first two games: 5-3. The combined score of Cubs’ three most recent games: 23-21. The Cubs’ run differential of +4 is second-best in the N.L. Central despite their 2-3 W-L record.

THE EARLY BIRD: Today is the earliest date on which the Cubs have played the Rangers at home. The earliest of their three previous series at Wrigley Field was April 16, in 2013. In 2019, the Cubs opened the season at Texas, on March 28.

(The first two notes items courtesy BCB’s JohnW53.)

THE K ZONE: The Cubs’ 38 batter strikeouts so far this year is the fewest for any of the 30 MLB teams (tied with the Cardinals). Of course, all but one other team (Reds) has played more games than the Cubs. Still, this could be a good sign going forward.

HE'S HOT: Dansby Swanson is batting .500/.583/.600 (10-for-20) with four walks and just two strikeouts.

HE'S NOT: Yan Gomes is 1-for-13 (a single) with no walks and three strikeouts.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

The Rangers lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Rangers lineup.

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

Marcus Stroman had an excellent first outing, six shutout innings against the Brewers on Opening Day.

He hasn’t faced the Rangers in almost five years, so that’s not really relevant. Brad Miller is 10-for-39 against him, which I mention only because that’s a lot of AB for one hitter vs. one pitcher in modern baseball. Marcus Semien is 7-for-13.

Nathan Eovaldi allowed six hits and three runs in five innings to the Phillies April 1, his only start so far this year, but the Rangers won the game anyway.

His only two starts against the Cubs were way back in 2014 when he was with the Marlins, so those are completely without meaning for today. Yan Gomes is 6-for-11 vs. Eovaldi, for whatever that’s worth, and Eric Hosmer 4-for-7 with a home run, both extremely small sample sizes.

Today’s game is on Apple TV+. Unlike last year, you will have to buy a subscription to Apple TV+ to watch this game. Apple says that for a limited time, if you buy and activate a new Apple device, you can get three months of Apple TV+ for free. More details on how to watch are here.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Discuss amongst yourselves.