Baseball history unpacked, April 7

A thrice-weekly digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. Happy birthday to David Bote, the Milwaukee saga, and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: John Ganzel, Fred Lear, Richie Myers, Bobby Del Greco, Tom Phoebus, David Bote*. Also notable: John McGraw HOF, Bobby Doerr HOF.

*pictured.

Today in history:

  • 1348 - Prague University, first university in central Europe, formed by Charles IV.
  • 1776 - Captain John Barry and the USS Lexington captures the Edward.
  • 1795 - France adopts the meter as the basic measure of length.
  • 1940 US Post Office issues first postage stamp of African American educator Booker T. Washington.
  • 2001 - Mars Odyssey is launched.
  • 2022 - Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first black woman to be confirmed by the US Senate to the Supreme Court in a 53-47 vote.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.

