Outside The Confines: A Ray of hope

Glad there will be baseball again today, even if it will be a bit cold at Wrigley. But it’s rough going two days without a Cubs game once the season started.

I just want to point out the Iowa Cubs are the only remaining unbeaten team in Triple-A.

Druw Jones with a SENSATIONAL running grab for the @VisaliaRawhide.



MLB's No. 13 prospect makes a mark in his first pro game since the @Dbacks selected him 2nd overall last summer: pic.twitter.com/jJKX9AQnJc — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 7, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.