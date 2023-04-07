 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: A Ray of hope

The Rays are doing something no one has done in 139 years. The new rules seem to be working. Shohei Ohtani is going to get paid. And other news from MLB.

By Josh Timmers
Glad there will be baseball again today, even if it will be a bit cold at Wrigley. But it’s rough going two days without a Cubs game once the season started.

I just want to point out the Iowa Cubs are the only remaining unbeaten team in Triple-A.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

