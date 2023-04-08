 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Rangers, Saturday 4/8, 3:05 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Go get ‘em, Justin.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Rangers Saturday 4/8 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...