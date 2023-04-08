Cub Tracks’ fruitless Friday?

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Marcus Stroman and the Cubs were impressive again and defeated the Texas Rangers 2-0. The game was telecast on Apple TV+, and let’s just say that I’m not a fan of this move.
Stroman, though, I’m a fan. He walks it and talks it, and that’s all right by me. Got into a little trouble, pitched out of it. Mark Leiter Jr. and Michael Fulmer pitched well, and the Cubs have evened their record at 3-3. Al has the details.
From one Gold Glover to another. pic.twitter.com/tUVCxZM4R2— MLB (@MLB) April 7, 2023
Here’s Marcus Stroman on why it’s important for the Cubs’ rotation to set the tone: pic.twitter.com/Dm8XUuk2ze— Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) April 7, 2023
Michael Fulmer records his first save as a Cub with some NASTY movement pic.twitter.com/YnDew9u2X7— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 7, 2023
- Mike McGraw (Daily Herald* {$}): Can pitching carry Cubs? Second time through rotation could be telling. “The second trip through the pitching rotation might give us a better idea of where the Cubs stand this season.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Cade Horton, the Chicago Cubs’ 2022 first-round pick, is set to begin first pro season in his ‘crazy’ journey. “The difference one year can make is not lost on right-hander Horton.”
- Seth Borenstein (AP*): Climate change adding 50 homers a year in MLB, study says. “Global warming is juicing home runs in Major League Baseball,” said study co-author Justin Mankin, a Dartmouth climate scientist.
- Ryan Sikes (Fan Nation*): Cody Bellinger on Chicago Cubs’ top of the lineup: ‘Really simplifies the game’. “The Chicago Cubs’ offense has largely been carried by the top of their lineup, and Bellinger is enjoying hitting behind them.” Steve Greenberg has more Bellinger.
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Seiya Suzuki homers, rehab games coming soon for Cubs RF. “... he took a major step forward in his progress from the injury on Wednesday during an intrasquad game at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.” Brett Taylor has more.
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs preference for Luis Torrens sheds light on imminent roster move. “Madrigal would appear to be the odd man out.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): The Cubs’ contingency plans and what it all means for Christopher Morel. “We’ve got guys that we can plug and play in different scenarios that are really going to help us out this year,” David Ross said. “That feels like a really, really powerful thing.”
- Jeff Agrest (Chicago Sun-Times*): Three isn’t a crowd on Marquee Sports Network with Sciambi, Deshaies & Girardi. Joe Girardi is expected to be in the Cubs’ TV booth for about 50 games, most of them with Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): MLB reportedly ‘Open for business’ on pitch clock sponsorship. “As with uniform patches and other ad revenue, the value of such sponsorships would vary based on market and visibility.”
- Larry Hawley (WGN-9*): Cubs’ new partnership is an MLB first. “On Friday, the club announced that Chicago-based Mynd Drinks will be their official CBD partner.” Crain’s elaborates. Maybe that dispensary idea isn’t as far-out as I thought. Cubs Insider has more.
Food for Thought:
Lab-Grown Fat Finally Created In Bulk, Ready To Make Lab-Grown Meat Tastyhttps://t.co/1v4xhhJqlB— IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 7, 2023
"Absolutely unreal." https://t.co/h8PgSSy6Iy— Futurism (@futurism) April 7, 2023
James Webb Space Telescope discovers oldest black hole in the universe — a cosmic monster 10 million times heavier than the sun https://t.co/FM34w6yFVj— Live Science (@LiveScience) April 5, 2023
