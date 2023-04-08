 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ fruitless Friday?

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Well, no Apple, but a victory nonetheless. Cubs get to .500 with their Friday win.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Marcus Stroman and the Cubs were impressive again and defeated the Texas Rangers 2-0. The game was telecast on Apple TV+, and let’s just say that I’m not a fan of this move.

Stroman, though, I’m a fan. He walks it and talks it, and that’s all right by me. Got into a little trouble, pitched out of it. Mark Leiter Jr. and Michael Fulmer pitched well, and the Cubs have evened their record at 3-3. Al has the details.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

