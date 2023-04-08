Cub Tracks’ fruitless Friday?

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Marcus Stroman and the Cubs were impressive again and defeated the Texas Rangers 2-0. The game was telecast on Apple TV+, and let’s just say that I’m not a fan of this move.

Stroman, though, I’m a fan. He walks it and talks it, and that’s all right by me. Got into a little trouble, pitched out of it. Mark Leiter Jr. and Michael Fulmer pitched well, and the Cubs have evened their record at 3-3. Al has the details.

From one Gold Glover to another. pic.twitter.com/tUVCxZM4R2 — MLB (@MLB) April 7, 2023

Here’s Marcus Stroman on why it’s important for the Cubs’ rotation to set the tone: pic.twitter.com/Dm8XUuk2ze — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) April 7, 2023

Michael Fulmer records his first save as a Cub with some NASTY movement pic.twitter.com/YnDew9u2X7 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 7, 2023

