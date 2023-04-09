 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ experiment in error

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. The Cubs won again, as the Rangers booted the ball around the yard.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

As always, we have musical selections and a loose theme to help set the mood in your cave.

Sights and sounds of the game:

Good stuff. There was more! Al has the details of the Cubs’ win. They are now a game over .500 and can enjoy the Saturday night blue plate special... meatloaf. They go for the sweep today.

April 8: RF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique strain), LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) get first Minor League action with Triple-A Iowa:

Both Suzuki and Hughes made their first Minor League rehab appearances for Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Suzuki played right field for five innings and finished with a single, a walk and a sac fly at the plate. Hughes worked one scoreless inning in which he allowed two hits and issued a walk, but escaped damage with a strikeout and a double play. — MLB.com.

Food for Thought:

