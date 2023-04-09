Cub Tracks’ experiment in error

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
As always, we have musical selections and a loose theme to help set the mood in your cave.
Sights and sounds of the game:
Play ball! pic.twitter.com/h1cp34sKMb— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 8, 2023
Justin Steele, Wicked 85mph Slider...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/KSu75Uqvns— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 8, 2023
Stay hot, @LieutenantDans7! pic.twitter.com/KqqUnG1uTp— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 8, 2023
3rd home run of the season for P-Wizzy! pic.twitter.com/Rk1z5hqo68— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 8, 2023
3⃣ in a row! First series win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 9, 2023
Mancini: 3-for-5, RBI, R
Wisdom: 2-for-4, HR, 2 R
Swanson: 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R pic.twitter.com/9LdIwTODAd
Good stuff. There was more! Al has the details of the Cubs’ win. They are now a game over .500 and can enjoy the Saturday night blue plate special... meatloaf. They go for the sweep today.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
April 8: RF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique strain), LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) get first Minor League action with Triple-A Iowa:
Both Suzuki and Hughes made their first Minor League rehab appearances for Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Suzuki played right field for five innings and finished with a single, a walk and a sac fly at the plate. Hughes worked one scoreless inning in which he allowed two hits and issued a walk, but escaped damage with a strikeout and a double play. — MLB.com.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ Marcus Stroman shows why he earned the right to lead this rotation.
- Mike McGraw (Daily Herald* {$}): New Cubs have led huge jump in RISP success. “Coming through in the clutch hasn’t been one of the Cubs’ best attributes in recent years.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune*): Dansby Swanson’s emotional day ends with the Chicago Cubs’ 10-3 win against the Texas Rangers. “Mallory Swanson, the wife of Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and a star on the U.S. women’s national team competing in this summer’s World Cup, suffered a left knee injury during an exhibition game against Ireland and had to be carted off the field and taken to a hospital.”
- Mark Gonzales (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson a ‘player who makes things happen’. “Swanson scored from first base on a single and a throwing error in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 10-3 victory Saturday against the Rangers.” Jordan Bastian has similar thoughts. Andy Martinez has more.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cody Bellinger is starting to find his groove with Cubs. “A change of scenery can go a long way.” Kade Kistner shares Bruce Bochy’s thoughts on Bellinger.
- Scott Rogust (Fansided*): Bellinger has hilarious best take on banning the shift. “It just opens up a completely different part of the game,” said Bellinger.
- Mark Gonzales (Chicago Sun-Times*): How will Seiya Suzuki’s imminent return affect the Cubs’ roster? “Inserting Suzuki in right field and in the middle of the order might cut into playing time for a few players.” Suzuki was productive, writes Mike McGraw.
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): 3 Chicago Cubs who must be on a short leash in 2023. “... it is essential to know who to be mindful of if they underperform for a prolonged period.”
- Kennedi Landry (MLB.com*): Rangers remain resilient despite tough defensive day. “... fundamentals can win games.”
Food for Thought:
Honestly? Relatable.— Futurism (@futurism) April 8, 2023
https://t.co/IjC5H6UtNn
Hubble Spots A Suspected Black Hole On The Run, Trailing Starshttps://t.co/z6oVG2Ddoi pic.twitter.com/PsY27QFhGp— IFLScience (@IFLScience) April 8, 2023
More observations are needed to confirm the existence of this alien world ⬇️https://t.co/z8yKcnDejt— Live Science (@LiveScience) April 8, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...