Cub Tracks’ experiment in error

Justin Steele, Wicked 85mph Slider...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/KSu75Uqvns — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 8, 2023

3rd home run of the season for P-Wizzy! pic.twitter.com/Rk1z5hqo68 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 8, 2023

3⃣ in a row! First series win!



Mancini: 3-for-5, RBI, R

Wisdom: 2-for-4, HR, 2 R

Swanson: 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R pic.twitter.com/9LdIwTODAd — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 9, 2023

Good stuff. There was more! Al has the details of the Cubs’ win. They are now a game over .500 and can enjoy the Saturday night blue plate special... meatloaf. They go for the sweep today.

April 8: RF Seiya Suzuki (left oblique strain), LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) get first Minor League action with Triple-A Iowa: Both Suzuki and Hughes made their first Minor League rehab appearances for Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. Suzuki played right field for five innings and finished with a single, a walk and a sac fly at the plate. Hughes worked one scoreless inning in which he allowed two hits and issued a walk, but escaped damage with a strikeout and a double play. — MLB.com.

