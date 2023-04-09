Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: April 9

A short holiday schedule down in the minors.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs excommunicated the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 11-2.

Starter Caleb Kilian allowed just one run on four hits over four innings. Kilian did have some control issues as he walked three and struck out just one, but two double plays helped him out.

The win went to Brendon Little in relief because Kilian didn’t go five innings. Little gave up one unearned run on one hit over two innings. On the other hand, it was Little’s own error that made it unearned, so how unearned was it, really? Little struck out two and walked one.

Iowa cranked three home runs today. The first one was a Nelson Velázquez solo blast in the fourth inning. It was Velázquez’s third home run already on the year. He was 1 for 5.

The I-Cubs blew open the game with a five-run seventh inning, highlighted by a grand slam by second baseman David Bote. It was Bote’s second home run this year. Bote went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and the four RBI. Bote also stole a base.

Jared Young pinch-hit for DH Seiya Suzuki in the eighth inning and hit a solo home run. That was Young’s only at-bat of the game.

Left fielder Christopher Morel was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored two runs.

Shortstop Sergio Alcántara was 2 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly. He drove in four runs, one with each at-bat.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored once.

Suzuki was 1 for 4 in his rehab assignment. He struck out once and scored a run.

Bote’s slam.

Also this.

Final score: @IowaCubs 11, @StPaulSaints 2.



For the first time since (at least) 2005, the @IowaCubs have won back-to-back series to begin a season.



They are 6-2 this season. They are also averaging 8.25 runs per game thus far.



See you guys on Tuesday at Principal Park! — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen) April 9, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

Off day.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs sent the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals) up the river, 2-1. South Bend swept the three-game series in Davenport.

Brad Birdsell was strong in his professional debut. He allowed neither a run nor a hit over three innings. He did walk two batters while striking out four.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. got the win in relief. Scalzo gave up just one hit and no runs over three innings. He also struck out four and walked two.

Jarod Wright pitched the ninth inning and got the save. He allowed a one-out walk, but no other baserunners. Wright struck out two.

South Bend managed to score their two runs on just three hits. The first was a solo home run by shortstop Fabian Pertuz in the fourth inning. Pertuz went 1 for 4.

Later in the fourth inning, right fielder Yohendrick Pinango singled home D.J. Artis, who had been hit by a pitch. Pinango was 1 for 4 and Artis went 0 for 2 with a walk and the hit-by-pitch.

First baseman Haydn McGeary had a single in the ninth inning for South Bend’s other hit. He was 1 for 3 with a walk.