Baseball history unpacked, May 1

Today in baseball history:
- 1890 - It is Opening Day in the National League. At West Side Park in Cincinnati, the Chicago Colts spoil the official opening of the new park by beating the Reds, 4-3, with two runs in the bottom of the 9th inning. This is the first professional game ended in “sudden death,” as the old rules required that the full inning be played out even if the team batting last was already ahead. (2)
- 1925 - The A’s introduce future Hall of Famer, 17-year-old catcher Jimmie Foxx, who pinch-hits and singles against Washington. (1,2)
- 1939 - At Comiskey Park, the White Sox defeat the Cubs and Dizzy Dean, 4-1, in an exhibition game to benefit Monty Stratton. The former pitcher, who lost his leg in an off-season hunting accident, tries to pitch in the game and receives a new car and nearly $30,000 as a result of the contest. (2)
- 1947 - For the first time, the Cleveland Indians will play all their games at Cleveland Stadium. The Indians abandon League Park, where most weekday games have been played since Cleveland Stadium opened. New Cleveland owner Bill Veeck installs an inner fence to cut power alleys from 435 to 365 feet at Municipal Stadium. (2)
- 1968 - Phillies pitcher John Boozer is ejected by umpire Ed Vargo at Shea Stadium for throwing spitballs during his warmup pitches. He is only the second major league pitcher to be ejected from a game for throwing spitballs. (1)
- 1969 - Houston, no-hit the day before by Cincinnati, answers back as Don Wilson pitches a 4-0 no-hitter (with 13 strikeouts) over the Reds. Houston ties an N.L. record with just one assist. In Wilson’s previous start against Cincinnati, he gave up six runs in five innings in a 14-0 loss. (1)
- 1991 - Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics surpasses Lou Brock as the major league career stolen base leader with his 939th steal in a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees. Henderson breaks the record in the fourth inning, when he steals third base against catcher Matt Nokes. (1,2)
- 1991 - Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers pitches the seventh no-hitter of his major league career. The 44-year-old Ryan, who defeats the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-0, becomes the oldest pitcher to hurl a no-hit game. His masterpiece includes 16 strikeouts and only two walks. It is also the 209th time he has struck out 10 or more in a game, and the 26th time putting 15 or more down on strikes. (2)
- 1995 - Major League Baseball owners and the Major League Umpires Association reach an agreement on a five-year contract, ending a walk-out. Regular umpires will return to work on May 3rd. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Paul Carter, Rudy Meoli, Marcus Stroman.
Today in history:
- 1486 - Christopher Columbus proposes his plan to search for a western route to India in an audience with Spanish monarch, Isabella I. Full support is granted 3 years later, in 1489.
- 1598 - Jacob van Neck’s merchant fleet departs for Java, modern day Indonesia.
- 1704 - Boston Newsletter publishes 1st newspaper advertisement.
- 1893 - World Columbian Exposition opens in Chicago.
- 1939 - Batman first appears in Detective Comics #27.
