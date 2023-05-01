Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals preview, Monday 5/1, 6:05 CT

Monday notes...

THOSE ONE-RUN LOSSES : The Cubs have lost three straight games by one run: 3-2, 7-6 and 4-3. This is their 50th such three-game streak since 1901. They have had six such streaks of four straight, the last in 1972. They lost five one-run games in a row in September of 2019, the last four to the Cardinals, all at home. The franchise record is six straight one-run losses, in 1915: 1-0, 4-3, 2-1 (11 innings), 1-0, 1-0 and 3-2. The first five were on the road. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Cody Bellinger’s 22 runs scored are tied for the third-most by a Cub since 1901 through the end of April, surpassed only by Derrek Lee in 2008 (25) and Javier Báez in 2019 (23). Nico Hoerner’s 39 hits are fourth-most through the end of April, surpassed by Mark Grace in 1988 (42), Lee in 2008 (40) and Starlin Castro in 2011 (40). NOT SHUT OUT YET: The Cubs have scored at least one run in each of their first 27 games of the season, just the sixth time in the expansion era (since 1961) the team has gotten on the board in each of its first 27 contests. The other five, all longer (as of now): 47 games in 1995, 43 games in 2020, 40 games in 2012, 35 games in 1975 and 34 games in 1991.

The Cubs have scored at least one run in each of their first 27 games of the season, just the sixth time in the expansion era (since 1961) the team has gotten on the board in each of its first 27 contests. The other five, all longer (as of now): 47 games in 1995, 43 games in 2020, 40 games in 2012, 35 games in 1975 and 34 games in 1991. SMYLY FACES: In his last 14 starts dating to August 6 of last season, Drew Smyly is 6-3 with a 2.63 ERA (22 earned runs in 75⅓ innings), allowing 18 walks and striking out 70. He’s allowed two or fewer runs in 12 of those starts. Smyly’s 2.63 ERA since August 6, 2022 is third-best among N.L. hurlers (minimum 14 starts), trailing only Zac Gallen (1.64) and Julio Urías (2.45).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Nationals lineup:

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. MacKenzie Gore, LHP

Drew Smyly followed up his almost-perfect game with a decent, not great, outing against the Padres last week. Over his last four starts: 1.54 ERA, 0.643 WHIP, only four walks in 23⅓ innings.

No current Nats batter has more than nine career AB vs. Smyly. The last time he faced them, August 17, 2022 at Washington, he allowed two runs in 5⅓ innings. Hoping for Smyly to continue his good pitching.

MacKenzie Gore was one of the centerpieces of the trade that sent Juan Soto to the Padres last year. The Nats sent him to Triple-A after the deal, perhaps not wanting him to be part of the tire fire that the 107-loss Nats were after the trade.

He’s made five starts this year with pretty good results (3.00 ERA, 35 strikeouts in 27 innings). He’s also walked 16 in those innings, so the Cubs should try to work long counts.

Gore has one career start vs. the Cubs, May 9, 2022 at San Diego. He allowed three runs in five innings.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

