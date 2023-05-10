Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Wednesday 5/10, 6:40 CT

Today's roster move:

Wednesday notes...

NOT SCORING ALL THESE RUNNERS: Last night, the Cubs put 15 runners on base (four singles, three doubles, seven walks, one HBP) and only two of them scored (plus the two home runs hit). In their first 17 games, while going 11-6, the Cubs scored 36.4 percent of runners who reached base (78 of 214). In the 19 games since then, while going 6-13, they have scored only 23.7 percent (52 of 219). The Cubs’ season average of 30.2 percent ranks 20th among all teams and seventh among NL clubs. The average of all 29 other teams is 31.5 percent. The Rangers have the highest percentage, 42.8; the Marlins, the lowest, 24.7. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

LEADING THE PITCHERS: The Cubs' team ERA of 3.40 entering tonight's game leads all National League teams and is fifth in MLB.

UNFORTUNATELY, NOT THE HITTERS: The Cubs' OPS with RISP is .728, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have left at least nine runners on base in every game this month (nine games total) and have not scored more than four runs in any game since May 1, a 5-1 win at Washington.

EXCEPT FOR THIS GUY: Dansby Swanson, so far in the series vs. the Cardinals: 4-for-8 with three doubles and a home run.

THE MOREL FILES: Christopher Morel became the fourth Cub since 2000 to homer in his first MLB game of the season in back-to-back years. The others: Ian Happ (2017-18), Aramis Ramirez (2009-10) and Corey Patterson (2003-04).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Jordan Montgomery, LHP

There’s an argument to be made that Justin Steele is the best pitcher in baseball right now. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in all of his starts this year and after walking four Rangers on April 8, has walked just six more in his last five starts covering 31⅓ innings.

The last time he faced the Cardinals was June 5, 2022 at Wrigley Field. He allowed one earned run in seven innings, though the Cubs lost the game.

I’d take a start like that tonight.

The last time Jordan Montgomery faced the Cubs, August 22, 2022 at Wrigley Field, he threw a one-hit complete-game shutout. (That’s the last time any pitcher, Cubs or visitor, has thrown a CG shutout at Wrigley.) He also threw seven shutout innings vs. the Cubs for the Yankees in New York June 11, 2022.

Somehow, I think this Cubs team will do better than that tonight, with several different Cubs in the starting lineup. Trey Mancini, for example, lifetime vs. Montgomery: 11-for-32 (.344), a home run, four walks. Dansby Swanson has also homered off Montgomery.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Cardinals market territories).

