Cub Tracks’ man of Steele

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Three Laws of Robotic Umps (with apologies to Isaac Asimov)

1. A robotic umpire may not misidentify a thrown ball or, through misidentification, allow a strike to be called a ball, or conversely, a ball to be called a strike. All calls must be objectively correct. 2. A robotic umpire must objectively and correctly interpret the strike zone except where such interpretation would conflict with the First Law. 3. A robotic umpire must make the objectively correct call as long as such a determination does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

Cub Tracks welcomes the robot overlords, as always.

Miguel Amaya looked pretty good. Is he MLB-ready? What to do about Tucker Barnhart? Eric Hosmer? David Ross? All three have gathered some rather pointed commentary out there in the blogoverse. Doubtless you have your own opinions.

In the meantime, the Cubs gave the ball to the best pitcher in baseball™, Justin Steele (5-0, 1.45) trying to avert the dreaded sweep by the stinkin’ Cardinals, who offered up Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 3.29) in a battle of southpaws. Steele won the decision.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

#Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins on center fielder Cody Bellinger: 'We would love to find a way to have him here for a long time'https://t.co/vTdVGF6G5g via @mullyhaugh pic.twitter.com/JBTITeLp6D — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) May 10, 2023

Food for Thought:

As always, your troubles are more likely to be the fault of capitalism than a distant planet.https://t.co/6g21dykBOv — IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 10, 2023

Even mild concussions can 'rewire' the brain, possibly causing long-term symptoms https://t.co/C1zjDkFYTu — Live Science (@LiveScience) May 9, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!